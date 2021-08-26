Former Stokes County teachers launch ‘Teacher’s Market’; ‘This is the heart of a teacher’

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Teachers go by many titles, but, for many, retired isn’t one of them.

“Once you have the passion of teaching, it’s really hard to give that up,” said Lisa Williams, a retired Stokes County teacher who worked alongside teachers of the Delta Psi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a women’s education sorority, to open a teacher’s market. “This is giving us an opportunity to now help those teachers to help their children and we are back into buying school supplies.”

The Teacher’s Market provides free school supplies, books and resources to educators in the county.

“The program we thought would start in a year, we started in a couple of months,” said Debbie Merritt, a member of the group who retired from Stokes County Schools and teaching in higher education. “It’s essential that (teachers) have what they need and if we can provide that to them that’s what we’ll do.”

The group got the store started with donated space from the school system, donated materials from neighboring school districts and money from the King Rotary.

“When the teachers come in here, they are just amazed,” said long-time educator Donna Boyles. “This is the heart of a teacher, to help.”