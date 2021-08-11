Fiddler is ready for the 85th Annual Fiddler’s Convention in Galax

Thomasville, N.C. — John Hofmann begins many of his days in his workshop playing the fiddle.



“A lot of times I’ll come up here and instead of getting something out to fix, I’ll sit here and play for a little while.”



Hofmann not only enjoys playing the fiddle but repairing them too.



“Being a fiddler player, it’s something new every day,” he said. “Every time I pick this up and play, there is something new that will present itself to me.”

He not only loves playing them but fiddling with them too. He restores all kinds of instruments, but the fiddle is his love.

He’ll be one of the thousands of fiddler players at this year’s Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax, Virginia. The event, which brings in more than 60,000 people from around the world, was canceled last year due to COVID.

Hofmann’s love of the fiddle started at an early age.

“I had one record that had a fiddle on it, it was a Sea Train Band with Richard Green,” he recalled. “I stayed up all night long pushing and pulling on that fiddle and listening and the next morning I could kind of play it.”

The music helped him travel the country playing with big names including Mickey Gilley’s Urban Cowboy Band in the 80’s.

“The fiddle has given me a profound sense of self-worth,” he said. “It made me feel, that’s what I’m supposed to be doing, I’m a fiddle player.”

In addition to repairing and selling fiddles, John also teaches lessons. You can find him on Facebook.

The Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax runs through Saturday.