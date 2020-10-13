Father and son create fall flower farm in Belews Creek

BELEWS CREEK, N.C. — Acre after acre of Dogwood Farm is bursting with color.

“We got quite a few acres here that’s about all 2020 has been good for,” said owner Chris Crump who, along with his son Colt, has created a place flower-lovers want to be. “These zinnias are pretty much what everyone is coming here for now and the sunflowers.”

This all started several years ago when a photographer friend suggested he plant a large patch of sunflowers on his farm.

“I said no one is going to want to come see that,” said Crump. But word spread quickly.

Crump grew up on a farm and wanted his son Colt to have the same experience and has taken an active role.

“He’s the main guy now,” Crump said.

Colt tends to his bees too and sells his signature honey. But the flowers are still the main attraction.

Dogwood Farms, Belews Creek, is open this week; Tuesday through Friday 1 p.m. — 7 p.m. If flowers are still blooming they’ll be open Saturday 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.