Family finds, re-records song Triad woman recorded 1970s for Mother’s Day

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — In the late 1970s Ronda Beasley, a musically talented mother of four, started humming a new tune.

“I think I was 8 or 10 years old when she started singing it,” her son Jimmy “Bunny” Beasley said. “She was singing it enough to get on our nerves.”

She didn’t just sing it around the house, she recorded it after asking her family for money for her birthday. The money would pay for a recording session.

“They came up with a $100 and that was it,” she said. “That was my birthday present.”

Over the years the recording was sort of forgotten, then one day her son found it.

“I was going through the safe and I found it, an old copy of it,” Jimmy said. “I pulled it out and said, ‘guys listen to this.'”

Jimmy had an idea to re-record the song and include the entire family.

“Everyone was excited,” he said. “It was definitely a challenge, but it was rewarding in a way for everyone to come together and put this together.”

On Mother’s Day her family played the rerecorded version for the first time.

“It is really hard for all this to sink in me,” she said. “But at some point, we get to the refrain on this song, and they are all singing the song … at that point, I can’t remember too much else.”

It’s one Mother’s Day she’ll never forget.

The family also bought her studio time to add her voice to the rerecorded version.