Davidson County woodworker makes toys from scratch

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — There is no place Dan Smith would rather be than in his woodshop.

“I just like building stuff,” said Smith. “I always have liked building stuff.”

He comes from a long line of woodworkers and his favorite things to make are toys.

“It’s just whatever pops in my head,” said Smith, who doesn’t use kits or plans. “I’ve built TV stands and decks and picnic tables.”

The toys he builds range from simple to very detailed cars and motorcycles.

“I’m just trying to make a representation,” he said. “For me, it’s just for fun.”

He also makes other things too like cigar box guitars and what he calls peg people for dollhouses. You can find his work on Facebook under Dan’s Wooden Toys.