Davidson County mother, son turn pepper jelly into family tradition

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — For Brenda Garner and her son Derek, making jelly is a family tradition.

“It started a long time ago when I would help my mom make pear preserves and fig preserves,” Garner said.

Brenda began making jelly out of things that grew at a place she calls Sandy Creek Farm, but her hottest selling item is her pepper jelly.

From the ghost pepper to the Carolina Reaper, she uses all of the hottest ingredients in her pepper jellies.

You can visit Sandy Creek Farm’s Christmas Open House along with other crafters Friday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3160 South Highway 150, Lexington.