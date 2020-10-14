Davidson County man takes Halloween decorating to the next level

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — As the sun slowly sets over Davidson County, spooky things start to happen on Ashmoor Court.

“It’s called Dead Lawn Cemetery, but this is my residence,” said Drew Long, who takes decorating for Halloween to a whole new level. “Everyone puts out a jack-o’-lantern, but I wanted someone to come by and say ‘wow!’”

With the COVID pandemic changing many Halloween plans this year, Long is preparing for those who want to drive by and take in the views from their vehicle.

“I try to add a little something every year,” said Long, whose interest in decorating runs in his family.

“My parents always decorated,” he said. “So that was my inspiration and I hope to do the same thing for my children.”

From flying ghosts to singing pumpkins, most of what you see is homemade.

The name, Dead Lawn Cemetery, comes from his yard always looking dead compared to his neighbors’.

But seeing the kids and the smiles on their faces, even from a distance through car windows this year, are what makes it all worth it.

“It brings back the memories that I have,” he said.

You can find Dead Lawn Cemetery on Ashmoor Court, (Arcadia Community) Lexington. You can find him on Instagram @deadlawncemetery.