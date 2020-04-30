Davidson County man is carving out time for wood creations

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Gerald Smith started carving after seeing a friend doing it.

“I said you know, I think that looks pretty neat,” said Smith who was instantly hooked. “I just loved it and couldn’t wait to get home so I could start carving.”

From dogs to birds and even fish Smith carves them all.

“I just enjoy all of it. Whatever I am doing at that time is my favorite,” he said. “Dogs and Santas, I do more than anything else.”

Like most carvers Smith always has works in progress. Some he hasn’t touched in a long time but when he was forced to stay home because of the pandemic he knew it was time to pick some of them back up.

“I got out some that I said I’ve been looking at it and now I’ve got the time.”

“I saw my gold duck on the other shelf the other day and I said I need to finish this,” he said. “It’s really been fun and I’ve felt a kind of pride of just finishing it.”

You can find Smith at the annual Roy’s Folks Crafts Fair, Friday and Saturday before Thanksgiving.