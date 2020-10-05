Davidson County man beats COVID-19 at 87, continues lifelong passion of riding his bike

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Bobby Davis has been riding a bicycle for nearly all his life.

“Since I was about 12 years old,” said Davis, who remembers back then riding with his dog all over the welcome area. “My first bicycle didn’t have all these gears on them.”

Now at nearly 87, he’s still riding.

“Somewhere between 17 and 30 miles a week,” he said. “I like it for my health, but I enjoy more than anything.”

Speaking of his health, he’s had open heart surgery, kidney disease, and he beat cancer.

“My cancer doctor told me to keep riding this bicycle, and I’ve done just that, and I am going to continue to do that,” he said.

Because Davis keep pedaling and staying in shape, he even beat COVID-19.

“I got over that,” he said. “My doctors cleared me, and I’m fine.”

Riding doesn’t just keep his body healthy.

“I tell you one thing, it’s good for your mind,” he said. “I think it gets your mind out in the open, not like riding a stationary bike in the house, and I just think it helps you think better.”

He’s wore out a number of bicycles, and he hopes to wear out several more.

Family members will ride with him. He says bicycling has also helped him deal with the recent loss of his wife of 66 years.

“I plan to keep riding until I’m in my 90s or at least 100,” Davis said.