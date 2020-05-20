Davidson County couple shares a love of fishing

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Clay and Cindy Gitter are regulars at Lake Tom-a-Lex.

“It’s just good to get out here and try to relax,” Clay said. “I mean this is truly our happy hour.”

“The wildlife here is amazing,” Cindy said.

Both of them started fishing when they were just kids.

“My daddy was the first one who took him fishing,” said Cindy, who grew up two doors down from Clay. “He was a great fisherman, he learned to fish with my daddy and loved it.”

Cindy’s mom took a picture of Clay’s first big fish. It was 10 pounds and 1/2 ounces and Cindy was right there in the background.

“Almost 40 years ago — she was in the shadow of me a little bit,” he said. “I’m going to be in the shadow of her.”

When they were kids, Cindy and Clay were more buddies than sweethearts.

“We had feelings but I don’t think we really knew what they were,” she said.

“I guess we just weren’t really ready,” Clay said.

They both grew up and married other people but both marriages ended in divorce. Then one day they ran into each other again.

“The perfect timing you might say,” he said.

Every fisherman’s dream is a second chance at the one who got away.

“And now we’re best friends,” she said. “The couples that pray together stay together and catch fish together too.”