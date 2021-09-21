Davidson County community members working to keep High Rock Lake clean

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Barry Childers and Shane Graham grew up helping keep High Rock Lake clean.

“Raised on the water. Always been on a boat,” Graham said. “I want to see it clean for my kids and their kids and all the generations to come.”

This past weekend, Graham and Childers helped restart High Rock’s Clean Sweep: something their dads started on the lake 25 years ago.

“My dad would line up all the neighbors to get on the pontoon boat,” Childers said. “We would ride around and pick them up with their kids.”

Back then it was a huge community effort. Today, with more people moving in and bringing more trash, the need is greater than ever.

This past week, volunteers helped collect 1.46 tons of trash along the shoreline in Davidson County. In Rowan County, they collected 1.55 tons along with 25 tires.

“We have a very nice resource here and we want to keep it that way,” Childers said.

To learn more about helping keep High Rock Lake clean, click here.