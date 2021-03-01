Davidson County artist’s paintings honor late wife; proceeds benefit Cancer Services of Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Brian Edwards has been painting since he was a kid.

“It’s a gift, God gave it to me,” Edwards said. “I’ve done it since I was 9 years old.”

He’s always had a fascination with capturing nature and wildlife.

“I’m really amazed at all the colors that are really out there,” he said. “In animals, in their habitats, God’s creation.”

Painting isn’t his only life-long love. He was introduced to his wife Tamara over 30 years ago.

“I actually went home and told my mother that night, ‘I just met the woman I’m going to marry,'” he recalled. “We were soulmates.”

Tamara loved to watch Brian work on his art.

“She would always come down the stairs and I would say ‘What do you think of this? Is it too dark, too light?’ And she would say, ‘You just worry too much, it’s beautiful the way it is.'”

In 2020 she was diagnosed with cancer. During one of her surgeries, he started working on his latest painting.

“I just worked on it while I sat at her bedside and trying to take care of her,” he said. “She enjoyed watching me paint and I enjoyed her.”

The painting was almost finished when she lost her battle.

“I’m glad she got to see it before she passed away,” he said. “We talked about how we really wanted to use this piece to try and help people.”

Today, each one of the prints has her thumbprint on it and are sold to benefit Cancer Services of Davidson County.

Visit brianedwardsart.com for more.