Couple’s home is a unique piece of Davie County history

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Tucked away in a corner of Davie County is a piece of local history.

“It was built by John Hodges who was a professor in 1894 and he wanted to open his own college,” said John Fuller who, along with his wife Anika, turned the former two-story college into their home.

“What is unique about this is it’s a very solid sturdy building of brick,” he said. “A lot of buildings would have been wood and they’d since deteriorated or burned.”

The couple bought the property in the late 80s and it needed a lot of work.

“It’s really good to get the pictures out and remember what it looked like,” said Anika who, like her husband, wanted to keep the building as original as possible.

“When we arrived the door was open, we walked in and immediately our juices started flowing on what could be,” said John. “We tried to respect the historical elements, the gothic arches … we tried to also add, not take away from the look of the building.”

John’s skills as an architect and the couple’s combined love of history helped transform the building into something special.

“All the documents we got show the history of the college, it was a work-study kind of thing,” said John, pointing at some of the advertisements for the college. “The professor was such an interesting character, there is a lot of history in that.”

The home is now on the National Register of Historic Places, but the fact that it’s the Fullers’ home is lost on some.

“People will park across the street and not realize people live here or walk up and look into the windows,” said Anika. “We just kind of smile and wave.”

And who wouldn’t admire what they’ve done.

“Sometimes we wish we hadn’t because it’s taken so much money and effort,” said John. “But we’re glad we saved it and preserved it.”