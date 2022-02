BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Casey and Emily Lewis are putting their heart into downtown Burlington.

The couple, who run an art gallery and Beechwood Metalworks, wanted to be a part of helping bring downtown back to life, and they are doing it.

They recently opened Carolina Sundries downtown, which is a grocery store and sit-down deli that has a wide taste of everything local and regional.

Check them out everyday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.