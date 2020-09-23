Chocolate Myers has prized model collection of late father’s racing cars

WELCOME, N.C. — The last time Danny “Chocolate” Myers saw a collection of model cars depicting his late father’s race cars was 60 years ago.

“I was 12 years old,” he said. “My dad started racing in 1948 and he passed away in 1957.”

His dad, Bobby Myers, was one of the pioneers of NASCAR. Not long after he died, Chocolate went to a race at Bowman Gray Stadium and saw the collection of models a fan made in tribute to his dad.

“It’s a car of every car he remembers my daddy driving,” he said. “I saw these things and I just thought the world of them, then they were gone, and I thought they were destroyed because they are fragile.”

As it turns out, one of his father’s best friends and fellow racers, Junior Apperson, ended up with the collection.

“They’ve been his prized possession all these years,” he said. “One of the last things he told me was he ‘wanted to make sure you got them.'”

When Apperson passed away in 2019 his widow gave the collection to Chocolate.

“These cars brought back a lot of cool memories,” said Chocolate, who grew up around racing and knows every car model has a story to go with it. “This blue one, if I’m not mistaken, is the first one my dad raced at Bowman Gray Stadium.”

Each car is hand painted with attention to every detail.

“I love to show this stuff,” he said. “I think it is so cool.”

You can see Chocolate’s collection and much more at the Richard Childress Racing Museum.