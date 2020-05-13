Burlington Bird Club keeps watchful eye on bluebird population

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Every spring and summer, Bob Paden and Bennie Catoe make their weekly rounds checking on the bluebirds at Cedarock Park.

“We see how many eggs there are and how many are fledged,” Paden said. “This continues from early March to August.”

There are 30 bluebird boxes in the park all linked together in a bluebird trail.

“It’s good exercise, a good walk,” Catoe said. “It’s a worthy thing we do.”

The project all stated in 1987 by Fran Othwait. When she was no longer able, members of the Burlington Bird Club took over the duties.

The information they collect goes into a national database about the bluebird population.

“It takes a little over an hour to see the progress and to see the mother on the nest is just wonderful,” Catoe said. “I look forward to it.”

