‘Born to do it’: High Point man has lifetime love for art

High Point, N.C. (WGHP) — Jerry Spivey has spent a lifetime finding art in the rough.

Born before the depression and with no formal training, the self-taught folk artist has made a name for himself in the details of carvings, paintings and sculptures.



“[Art] in everybody,” he said. “It’s just you have to find out what it is and do it yourself.”



His work takes an enormous amount of time, which you can often find on display.



“I’ve been accused of being a perfectionist,” he said. “But isn’t that a good quality to have?”



Many of his paintings represent places of his youth, from a family service station to the mills, churches and covered bridges around Seagrove.



Spivey doesn’t know where his talent came from. But now in his 90s, he’s not slowing down.



“I’m still doing it. I gotta do it,” he said. “I was just born to do it, and I just do.”