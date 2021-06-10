‘Bodacious Baits’: Thomasville family casts their line into the fishing lure business

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Brad Houchins is serious about catching fish.

“When I married Brad I knew it was a stipulation,” said his wife Heather. “Either I like fishing or I didn’t like him.”

It must be genetic because their son loves to fish too, and their daughter went to the prom in a bass boat.

“The kids rode in on a bass boat,” said Brad. “That’s the kind of family we are.”

For the family fishing isn’t just for fun it’s how they earn a living, making plastic fishing lures under the name Bodacious Baits. They make baits for various companies across the country and they have their own brand Producto.

“There are a lot of baits on the market that are about catching fisherman not fish,” said Brad. “We want people to catch fish.”

Brad came into the opportunity when a man named Craig Bayhi, who started the company in Florida over 40 years ago, decided to retire.

When Heather first heard the idea, she wasn’t hooked.

“I thought he had lost his mind,” she said. “When I realized it was our chance to carry on his legacy, I was in.”

Now the whole family is involved. Their son is doing the research and development while their daughter does the marketing.

“She’s kind of the social media expert we call her,” laughed Heather.

A family hoping to convince fishermen and fish to take the bait