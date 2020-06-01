Bob Timberlake finds refuge in world of art during time of uncertainty, dread

LEXINGTON, N.C. – In a world full of uncertainty, and oftentimes dread, artist Bob Timberlake finds refuge in a world of his own making.

“Even in these tough times … I come to work every day,” said Timberlake who started painting professionally 50 years ago. “Doesn’t seem like that long ago.”

His paintings capture his imagination.

“I paint the things I’m interested in,” he said, as he continued a painting of strawberries. “If the Lord ever made anything better than strawberries he must of made them for himself.”

Timberlake has been sketching and drawing since he was little but it wasn’t until his 30s that he took it full-time.

“That was a pretty hard idea, I was involved with five businesses, raising three little kids and everything else,” he said. “When I look back on it, the best thing I had going for me was I was so naive I didn’t know what I was doing.”

His art career took off and that led to other things like a hugely successful furniture line. Now in his 80s, he has no plans to slow down.

“It’s been a wild ride and wonderful experience for me,” he said.

You can check out his latest work by visiting bobtimberlake.com.