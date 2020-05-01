Asheboro woman known for painting classes puts together kits to continue teaching

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Niki Cherry has always loved to paint.

“My grandmother has always painted,” she said. “So, I’ve always had an interest for it.”

Her paintings have a distinctive style.

“My favorite to paint is any kind of flowers, and paint dogs, no offense to cat people,” she said. “Dogs are more my ‘jam,’ I have two rescues.”

She is probably best known for her painting classes that she does at her Preppy Possum Studio, but when the pandemic hit the classes had to stop. With no students she had to really be creative and started putting together kits that people could use at home with a pre-sketched canvas.

“I can sketch out just about anything and then it comes with some paint,” she said.

She event taught a class during FOX8’s Home How-to Segment.

“I think anything you can do to take your mind off of things is good,” she said.