Asheboro man has passion for pencil art

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For Marcus Lowery, pencil drawing came naturally.

“I didn’t know I could really do this until two years ago. That’s when I got noticed,” said Lowery, who enjoys drawing portraits. “I don’t know where portraits came from, but I’m thankful that I got this talent.”

At first, he didn’t know what to do with his newfound talent, but his faith and family helped guide him.

“One day I prayed, and God showed me. Little did I know I started getting paid for my art,” said Lowery, who now helps people celebrate life. “Sometimes I’m able to place someone with a loved one that’s passed away and help bring them peace.”

His fiancé’ and newborn son motivate him every day.

“Because I have my son and fiancé behind me, that’s what really motivates me,” he said. “I want my son to look at his dad and say ‘hey, he did something with his life and didn’t give up on his dreams.'”

You can find his work on Facebook and Instagram.