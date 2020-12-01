Asheboro couple makes fun folk toys

ASHEBORO, N.C. — It all started two years ago when John and Emily McCoy started thinking about retiring.

“He said when I retire you better have something for us to do,” said Emily, who had the idea to make folk toys. “The first toys that we made were like spinning tops, Jacob’s ladder, spinning wheels and some of the things that have been around for centuries like the ball and cup game.”

The history of each toy comes printed on the label and some of that history might surprise you.

“Did you know that Napoleon’s army used yo-yos to reduce stress?” she said. “Well, it reduced so much that they lost the war.”

In the beginning, the McCoys started selling at area craft shows then someone introduced them to Etsy online.

“Then the world was our marketplace,” she said. “We’ve sent them to Germany, Australia and China if you can believe that.”

The best part is getting messages from customers.

“Some days that’s what makes your day,” John said.

All their toys are made to be used.

“That’s what we want people to do,” Emily said. “They are not all the same, they are made and painted with one at a time.”

The McCoys say making them is as much fun as playing with them.

“This keeps us motivated, young, moving and keeps your brain energized and something to look forward to.”

You can find the McCoy Toys on Etsy and Facebook.