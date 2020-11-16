As temperatures turn, works of art bloom at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Gardens in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Paul J. Ciener Botanical Gardens is a beautiful place and very popular with flower lovers in the warmer months.

“We knew that we needed to expand our seasons here because we get a lot of people in the spring, some in summer and fall,” said Director of Curation Adrienne Roethling. “In the dead of winter, nobody wanted to come to the gardens.”

Since most flowers can’t stand the cold, they had a different idea. Every week, a group of dedicated volunteers gets together to turn plastic bottles into works of art using paint and lots of creativity.

“We decided to just make flowers out of recycled plastic,” she said as she strings lights inside the new flowers. “When we finish one, we quickly go over here in a dark room and see how they worked.”

Last year the finished flowers caught people by surprise because they look so life-like.

“Last year we had 2,200 bottles, this year we added an additional 2,000,” said Roethling. “I want people to come here in the winter and be inspired by what we are doing here.”

After all, where else can you see bulbs with bulbs?