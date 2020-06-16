Artist paints beautiful murals around King

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Kenneth Hollingshead has made a living painting signs and murals all his life. He’s done other things too but always comes back to painting, which he started at a very young age.

“When I was a kid we’d have to make book covers out of grocery bags,” he said. “I would draw superman and other kids would say, ‘I’d give you my milk money if you’ll put Batman on mine.'”

He moved to the King area earlier this year and started with one mural on a business.

“I did one and it just snowballed,” Hollingshead said.

Now many of his murals can be seen all over the town, each one giving you a glimpse into the community’s past.

“I like doing historic murals,” he said. “I research the town and the people.”

He often listens to stories from local people and incorporates them into his paintings.

“If I didn’t have to do it to survive I’d do it for free,” he said.