Alamance County man shares stories of working on dairy farm

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randy Lewis loves everything about cows.

“I like the way cows smell,” he said with a laugh. “I love everything about them.”

He’s been loving them since he was a young boy working on his grandmother’s farm, a dairy farm he was born to run.

“I wasn’t exactly sure my grandmother was going to sell me the farm,” he said. “I think she thought she was going to live forever.”

Randy can tell you about every structure and corner of his farm, which is one of the few dairy farms left in the area.

“There are about five dairy farms left in Alamance County,” he said.

He knows so much about cows that the neighbors call him for help and advice.

“I’m no better than the other farmers. I’ve just been doing it a long time,” Randy said.

But while he loves cows, he wouldn’t suggest someone getting in the business.

“If anyone ever tells you they want to be a dairy farmer, smack them and run like the devil the other way,” he said.