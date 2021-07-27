75-year-old High Point postal service worker has no plans to slow down

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At 75, Steve Gantt could have retired 20 years ago from the United States Postal Service but that’s not part of his plan.

“I get out here and get eight hours of exercise every day, I keep my mind working, I still get to meet people and talk to them, that’s what I like to do,” said Gantt, who doesn’t want to slow down. “I had a heart attack and bladder cancer and I had to take time off but after being home for a while I said this isn’t for me, I’m going back to work.”

He started working for the postal service more than 50 years ago after serving in the Air Force and Vietnam. His dedication and precision are at the center of every stop he makes.

“One guy said ‘I can set my clock by you, you are here every day at 3:30,'” he said. “He worked for UPS.”

He’s gotten to know generations of families along his route, even the dogs. Yes, he’s been bitten a few times, but nothing major.

“I’ve been here a lot of years and I have actually loved everything I do,” he said. “I love it and that’s why I’ve been here so long.”