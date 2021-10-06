15-year-old wins blue ribbon showing dairy cow at Carolina Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The barn at the Carolina Classic Fair is where the fair began.

“You can get a lot of education here at the fair,” said 15-year-old Charleigh Birdsell, who is showing her dairy cow, Emory. “I just have a passion for it, I love the cows. They are very entertaining.”

The art of showing isn’t easy, it takes months.

“Sometimes Charleigh gets mad at me,” said Charleigh’s mom Megan. “I’m too critical. But it’s just part of it.”

Unfortunately, the art is dwindling.

“When I was growing up you couldn’t fit any more cows in the barn and now it’s dwindling fast,” Megan said.

But as long as younger generations like Charleigh keep standing out in their field the agricultural fairs we love will endure.

Charleigh and Emory won a blue ribbon on Tuesday. Charleigh will be showing beef cows on Saturday.

“Just being around the cows, that’s fun to me.“