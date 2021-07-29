Whether you’re looking for a vacation or staycation, there’s always a way to freshen up summer fun

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — What are the tips people should know about before heading out on a summer vacation this year?

FOX8 asked Jacob Palmer with BestReviews.com about travel trends. “Last year, most people were confined to driving for any trip they took. This year, air travel is back in a big way. If you go to the airports, you’ll see that they’re well populated with families. From our trend tracking, we see people are buying new luggage and they’re getting out there – using vacation time for the first time in a long time. One thing that hasn’t changed: People still love taking their families to national parks. It offers so many different cool experiences.”

If you’re looking for ideas for packing, Palmer says: “Get packing cubes. It helps you stay organized and pack more items with less luggage. We love these for keeping everything separate and well maintained, even if you plan on bringing a lot of things.

Another good travel tip? “Use of the athleisure gear you purchased over lockdown. You want to be comfortable while traveling. Maybe not old-ratty sweatpants comfortable, but comfortable enough. So if you indulged in some comfortable clothes that still look fine on a Zoom call, might as well make use of them while you get back in.”

FOX8 also asked what can people get to help them feel like a staycation is something special? Palmer said, “We’re seeing sales of VR headsets continue to rise throughout the summer. They allow for an immersive experience and can be a lot of fun. It’s a great way to keep kids and even grown-ups occupied and trying something novel.”