What do you need for your dream patio? Here’s some advice on how to make it a reality

(WGHP) — A lot of us are ready to entertain outdoors but don’t have the right furniture to do it.

FOX8 On Your Side asked Jacob Palmer with BestReviews.com for some advice.

He said before you go shopping first consider what kind of space do you have and what are you trying to accomplish. Are you creating a dining space, a space for just hanging out or for anything else?

Palmer says when looking for furniture that’s going to live outside, think about what kind of environment it will be in out there.

If it’s windy and is going to get battered, BestReviews.com recommends some tough mostly steel options that are still comfortable and have tough felt.

Also think about the things that would make staying outside more comfortable. Consider getting porch misters if it gets really hot where you are.

FOX8 asked Palmer where we can find the best deals.

He says BestReviews.com found Wayfair, Home Depot and Amazon offer the best customer service, selection and prices.