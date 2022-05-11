Which Dermalogica skin care products at Sephora are best?

Trusted skin care company Dermalogica creates professional-grade products that help users achieve healthy skin through scientifically driven formulas. When you use a Dermalogica product, you know what’s in it, why it’s working and how it’s helping your skin. With nine collections formulated for everything from clearing acne to supporting dry skin, here’s how to begin your journey to healthy skin with Dermalogica at Sephora.

Dermalogica formulations

Since the company was founded in 1986, Dermalogica has emphasized safety and sustainability in its formulas and manufacturing. Dermalogica does not use artificial colors or fragrances, mineral oil, parabens or microplastics in its products, and all paper packaging is Forest Stewardship Council-certified for forest sustainability.

Dermalogica is also certified cruelty-free by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and by Leaping Bunny, an internationally recognized standard for companies that do not test their products on animals.

How to pick the right Dermalogica products

Dermalogica’s effectiveness has earned it a slew of awards from popular publications. Some of its tried-and-tested bestselling products include exfoliating scrubs, moisturizers that improve skin texture, serums and calming cleansers.

If you’re not sure where to start, Dermalogica can help. Building on the company’s background of science and education, Dermalogica’s website can help you learn more about your skin care goals and what ingredients can help you achieve them.

Best Dermalogica products for dry skin

Top Dermalogica product for dry skin

Dermalogica Smart Response Serum

What you need to know: Whatever your skin needs, this high-tech self-adjusting serum can address it.

What you’ll love: Botanically derived ingredients increase firmness, boost your skin’s natural production of hyaluronic acid, even out skin tone and address hyperpigmentation. The serum absorbs quickly and has a very light scent.

What you should consider: While this serum is generally hydrating, some users did not see the anticipated improvement to redness or fine lines, especially given its price.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Dermalogica product for dry skin for the money

Dermalogica Hydro Masque Exfoliant

What you need to know: This wash-off exfoliating and replenishing mask contains mineral-rich dissolving bamboo spheres for a fun, effective treatment.

What you’ll love: The spheres provide physical exfoliation while cucumber extract, snow mushroom and botanical oils soothe, hydrate, plump and brighten skin. Massage the mask on your face until the spheres dissolve, then let it sit for up to five minutes.

What you should consider: The packaging can make it difficult to get enough out.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Best Dermalogica products for acne

Top Dermalogica product for acne

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant

What you need to know: This gentle daily exfoliating powder is one of Dermalogica’s most popular products.

What you’ll love: The key ingredient in this foaming exfoliator is phytic acid from rice bran, which can brighten and improve skin tone. It also includes salicylic acid to clear pores and colloidal oatmeal to soothe irritation and minimize redness. Not only is the packaging recyclable, it’s also refillable.

What you should consider: The powder formulation takes a little more effort than some exfoliators. A few users with sensitive skin found that this was better if used once or twice a week instead of daily.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Dermalogica product for acne for the money

Dermalogica Acne Clearing Skin Wash Cleanser

What you need to know: This foaming cleanser clears acne with the power of salicylic and phytic acids.

What you’ll love: The formula contains an assortment of nourishing plant-derived ingredients such as glycerin, menthol, camphor, tea tree and chamomile to soothe irritated skin.

What you should consider: The menthol gives this cleanser a strong minty smell that isn’t for everyone. It may be too strong and drying for those with dry skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Best Dermalogica products for skin with wrinkles

Top Dermalogica product for skin with wrinkles

Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer

What you need to know: To repair environmental damage, try this medium-weight moisturizer.

What you’ll love: White tea extract gives this moisturizer antioxidant properties while polypeptides reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also offers broad spectrum SPF 50 sun protection. Users with sensitive skin report good results.

What you should consider: The scent gets mixed reviews. The sun protection comes from chemical, not physical or mineral, sunscreen ingredients. It leaves a dewy finish, which may not be what users with oily or combination skin are looking for.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Dermalogica product for skin with wrinkles for the money

Dermalogica Biolumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum

What you need to know: Two forms of vitamin C help this serum reduce the appearance of wrinkles and dark circles around the eyes.

What you’ll love: Along with a stable vitamin C complex for brightening, this serum includes mushroom extract and chia seed oil to depuff, smooth and improve elasticity. It absorbs quickly and layers well under makeup.

What you should consider: Its watery consistency can make it difficult to work with. Some users felt the serum didn’t make a difference for their skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Best Dermalogica products for sensitive skin

Top Dermalogica product for sensitive skin

Dermalogica Precleanse Cleansing Oil

What you need to know: When used as a first cleanse, these plant-based oils melt away waterproof makeup, product residue and impurities.

What you’ll love: This leaves skin feeling softly hydrated, not stripped, yet it also helps keep oily skin clear. The eye-safe formula can even wash away waterproof mascara and eyelash glue.

What you should consider: It contains citrus oils, which can be irritating to some users with sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Dermalogica product for sensitive skin for the money

Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser

What you need to know: Formulated with oat, lavender and cucumber, this gentle cleanser soothes skin and reduces redness.

What you’ll love: It’s pH-balanced and formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. Cucumber and oat kernel extracts calm inflammation and irritation while lavender minimizes redness. It’s also effective for rosacea.

What you should consider: Since it’s such a gentle cleanser, it works best as a second cleanser after makeup as been removed.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

