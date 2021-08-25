Stasher’s reusable bags promise to save space & money; are they a deal or a dud?

(WGHP) — Save money and cabinet space with Stasher. That’s the promise from the makers of these reusable bags. They’re made of platinum silicone which means they are non-toxic.

We put a sandwich made with a large piece of bread into a sandwich-size Stasher bag. We had to be careful putting the bread in, but it fit and the thick silicone provided nice protection for the sandwich.

Stasher claims they are oven-proof up to 400 degrees.

We froze food in a Stasher bag and put it straight into a pot of boiling water. No problems! The bag withstood the heat.

Stasher comes in multiple sizes from snack to a stand-up gallon bag.

They’re all supposed to be leakproof. Will that silicone seal hold? No leaks! Because these are storage bags, there are no lids to worry about.

When it’s time to clean your reusable bags, you can just rinse them out.

Stasher is also dishwasher safe!

You can buy Stasher reusable bags at Kohls, Walgreens and Williams Sonoma.