Give your air conditioning some backup; we’ve got the all the best ideas for keeping cool for the summer

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 talked with Jacob Palmer at BestReviews.com about options for those who want to give their air conditioning systems a back-up.

Palmer said, “We’re big fans of portable air conditioners. The technology has advanced a ton in recent years, giving you the flexibility to move them between rooms and also keep up to 600 square feet nice and chilly. Brands that test well with us are DeLonghi and GE. They’re widely available and have been really effective in our testing. We love these for that upstairs that just never gets cool enough.

If you don’t want to go that intense, there are always fans. And you can go with a box fan, where the technology hasn’t advanced much in years. They’ll get the job done. But another product we love is Dyson’s air purifier/cooling fan.”

FOX8 asked Palmer, “What about for people who want to continue to make the most of their outdoor space?”

This is an area where people will want to get more creative as you can’t just run a fan out there.

“We’re in the process of testing some patio misters that are effective at bringing down the temperature. Through lockdown, we saw people snap up propane heaters like crazy, so we figure if people want their patio to have that restaurant-feel for comfortability, this is the logical next step. Outside of that, you can’t beat just sitting in the shade. A big umbrella can make a huge difference, and there are also sail shades that are becoming more and more popular as people continue to invest in their own space,” according to Palmer.

FOX8 asked, “How about some simple tips for staying cool that don’t require anything fancy or electrical?”

“Spending a ton of money on solutions obviously isn’t the most practical option. There are small changes you can make that won’t break the bank,” he said. “One simple tip is keeping your window coverings closed during the day and making a small investment in shades that block some of the heat. It might seem counterintuitive, but it’s also good to get a draft stopper under your doors, especially for unused rooms. That way, it will cut down on heat transfer between rooms.”

