From life jackets to Roombas, summer pet essentials you’ll love!

Your dog might not get along with the Roomba as well as this one, but it’s a great way to stay on top of pet hair! (getty images)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Having a pet comes with a lot of responsibility! Jacob Palmer with BestReviews.com talked about ways to make getting your pet essentials simple!

Palmer said, “Consider shopping online. Chewy is a great option for people who want everything they need delivered right to their doorstep. And, recently, Amazon has gotten into the pets space by launching their own brands. I’ve got dog food, treats and even some medications online for my dog for years and I don’t think I’ll ever go back.”

For our cat lovers, BestReviews.com loves Pretty Litter, which helps monitor your cat’s health by changing colors when there’s an issue.

Palmer said, “If you plan on bringing the dog out on the boat, consider getting them a life jacket. Years ago, they were novelty items, but now they’re everywhere and are getting more comfortable every year.”

If you want to go on long hikes, consider getting them something comfortable, like a harness that allows for free motion and doesn’t tug at their neck.

Also make sure lots of water is always available, even while you’re at work! An auto-filling water bowl is a great way to keep it simple for yourself.

Palmer also has great advice for cleaning up after our pets.

Palmer said, “My dog sheds a ton this time of year, so having a great vacuum is a must. BestReviews.com loves the Dyson V11 Stick Vacuum for those who want the absolute best of the best. But you can’t go wrong with a solid model from Hoover either. For ultimate convenience, consider getting a Roomba or generic robotic vacuum. The ease of letting it run and get the job done while you relax will be worth it, and it’s always funny to see how your pet will respond to a machine meandering its space.”