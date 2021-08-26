Delayed gratification is key for saving money while you shop

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 talked with Jacob Palmer with BestReviews.com about how they track prices year-round.

He has some recommendations for people who are capable of delaying gratification in order to save money. He said, “These tactics are only for people who are comfortable delaying gratification. A lot of the allure of shopping is about giving yourself a temporary boost by getting something shiny you can use right away. But if you really want to save money, you’ve got to play the long game. So that means always thinking about the opposite of what the season is. Everyone’s heard of buying swimsuits in the winter to save money, but you can extend that same principle to basically all of your shopping for seasonal items.”

We asked with fall arriving, what should be on shoppers’ lists? Palmer said, “All of those items you wanted to buy to create a perfect outdoor space for the spring/summer, buy them now. Retailers are slashing prices on grills, furniture gear, and lawnmowers as we speak. And if you have the storage for these things over the colder months, you’ll be in a great spot next spring.”

“When it comes to holiday shopping, patience is key. Prices really are lowest on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The other shopping time that is worthwhile for getting ready for the holidays is Prime Day, which was in June this year. That’s long gone, but the other major shopping days are coming up,” he said.

For more information, you can visit BestReviews.com.