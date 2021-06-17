Cast iron skillets and other camping must-haves for your summer fun!

It’s a popular time of year to go camping. FOX8 talked with Jacob Palmer at BestReviews.com to get advice on having a great camping experience.

“You’ve got to figure out what style of camping appeals to you the most. Some people like the comfort of car camping where you can bring more of the comforts from home. Others want to be as far removed from people as possible and prefer a backpacking experience. Depending on where you fall on that continuum, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the basics covered: hydration, things to eat, accommodations for a good night’s rest,” Palmer says.

FOX8 asked, what is popular for cooking while camping?

Palmer said, “that depends on how much you’re willing to lug around. Some people go all-in and even purchase camping ovens. Others are content with a simple camp stove that can be super lightweight. Also nothing wrong with cooking over an open flame if you’re experienced enough to get the job done. Just make sure you bring a backup option so you don’t go hungry should you not be able to get the job done.”

BestReviews offers a great tip: Bring a piece of cast-iron cookware. It allows you to prepare a delicious meal while still maintaining the rugged ethos that people yearn for when camping. It’s surprisingly inexpensive and, if you treat it properly, is something you’ll have forever.

(Editor’s Tip: Don’t soak the skillet!)

“BestReviews.com has found that camping hammocks have really gained in popularity in recent years. It allows people a comfortable night’s rest and really drives home that you’re sleeping outdoors tonight because you’ll be suspended between two trees. If you want to go with a more traditional route, the tents they’re making these days are more weatherproof than ever and can be outfitted with a mattress pad or other comforts that will make relaxing after a long day of hiking or exploring that much more pleasant. Either way, you can find a great option for as little as $70.00,” Palmer continued.

You can find more information at bestreviews.com.