With Beis’ new line, it’s the perfect time to take that family dream vacation

The cost of travel may still be high, but there are many strategies, such as using a travel agent, choosing the best airlines and understanding hidden costs that can help save you money and keep traveling affordable. When you take that summer vacation with the kids, however, you are going to need to get them some luggage. Luckily, Beis Travel has just released its first line of products for kids. So there’s no reason not to take that family dream vacation this year.

Is Beis a quality option?

BestReviews Testing Lab is familiar with Beis Travel products. They are well-built, reliable, easy to use, durable and hold up to the company’s advertising claims. The adult options have a sleek design and while they come with a higher price tag, they offer exceptional quality.

The Kids Collection from Beis puts the fun in functional. The company offers a wide range of travel essentials from lunch boxes and backpacks to rollers. All of the Beis Travel products for kids are designed so they are something your child would be excited to own.

Best Beis Travel products for kids

The Kids Roller (Berry)

With all the long walks between gates, a piece of rolling luggage is essential for airport travel. This kid-friendly option is thoughtfully sized for your child. It features 360-degree wheels, TSA-approved locks, organizational pockets and it is laptop friendly. If you prefer, you can get this roller in citron.

Sold by Beis Travel

The Kids Backpack (Gray)

Another travel essential is the backpack. The petite design of this accessory makes it adorable as well as functional. It comes with an emergency whistle, a detachable fanny pack, a water bottle pocket, a trolley pass-through (so you can easily connect the backpack to a luggage cart) and more. This item is also available in beige.

Sold by Beis Travel

The Kids Lunch Box (Beige)

While you might consider a lunch box more appropriate for school, it does have its travel benefits. For one thing, you can fill it up with healthy snacks to keep from spending extra money on junk food. Also, it can carry your child’s favorite small toys to help keep them from getting bored while traveling. This stylish sherbert-colored option is also available in gray.

Sold by Beis Travel

The Travel Buddy

Kids can get anxious when traveling. This brightly colored travel leopard can help keep your kid calm because they know they have a companion with them at all times. The adjustable straps ensure both comfort and a secure fit. It even has a small zippered compartment for storing special items.

Sold by Beis Travel

The Neck Pillow

Sticking with the colorful leopard theme, Beis also has a neck pillow. Your child can use this for support when they nap or just wear it around the airport for fun. The included hood is a thoughtful feature.

Sold by Beis Travel

