Which ‘Bubble Guppies’ toys are best?

The “Bubble Guppies” first swam into our hearts in 2011, when they became a staple of the Nick Jr. lineup. Since then, these CGI cuties have helped teach kids about all sorts of topics and life lessons. You can invite these little merpeople into your home in the form of “Bubble Guppies” toys. From playsets to toy cars, plush dolls and bath toys, “Bubble Guppies” toys have many options. If you’re looking for a toy that is adorable and fun to play with, the Bubble Guppies Swim-sational School Bus is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a ‘Bubble Guppies’ toy

Characters

The “Bubble Guppies” feature a group of preschool-age mergirls and merboys and their teacher, Mr. Grouper. Molly and Gil co-host the show. Goby, Deema, Oona, Nonny and the newly introduced, Zooli, are imaginative children who have all sorts of adventures. Gil has a pet puppy named Bubble Puppy. A group of small goldfish called The Little Fish serves as guides for the viewers in each episode. The characters are diverse in their hair, skin and fin colors, representing many groups for an inclusive show. They each have a distinct personality. Molly is a musical guppy who is a born leader and a really good friend. Gil is energetic and ready to jump into any activity. Goby loves to use his imagination to create stories and new adventures. Deema loves to be the center of attention and enjoys speaking in a singsong voice and making others laugh. Oona is a polite and shy girl who is excited to learn new things. Nonny is a calm, intelligent, cautious guppy with an advanced vocabulary. Zooli is a spunky, smart animal expert introduced in Season 5. The characters balance each other well, and you can find toys that match the child’s personality for whom you are buying a “Bubble Guppies” toy.

Bath toys

Since the Bubble Guppies live in the water, there is an ocean full of bath toys from which you can choose. Look for dolls such as a Molly doll whose hair changes color in the bath depending on the water’s temperature. You can also find fun bath squirters. There are even finger puppet sets and plush toys for the bath.

Plush dolls

There are plush dolls of all the characters that come individually or in sets. Some are stuffed with beans that make them delightful to play with and hold.

Snap-on toys

You can find plastic toys of the characters with snap-on features like clothes and accessories. A fun hair salon playset with various snap-on hairdos and even bubbles for pretend hair washing. These sets are perfect for little hands.

Ramp toys

“Bubble Guppies” toys have a series of characters that roll down ramps. They are fun toys with movement.

Racer vehicles

You can find Fin-tastic Racer vehicles featuring Gil, Molly or Nonny in cars that really roll for fun races with friends.

Retired toys

“Bubble Guppies” has been around for over a decade, so there is a vast array of toys in their collection. Some of these playthings have been retired and are much harder to find than others. If you buy from a third-party seller, these toys can get very expensive, so do your research, so you don’t end up spending much more money than the toy is worth.

What to look for in a quality ‘Bubble Guppies’ toy

Playsets

“Bubble Guppies” playsets include a character and a scene they can play. The scenery relates to the character so that you will find Gil riding a surfboard and Molly on a rock star stage. There are sets in which the characters are dressed as doctors and nurses ready to help others with ambulance vehicles.

Multiple characters

Some sets come with multiple characters, including collections of figurines and plushies. Even a Swim-sational School Bus comes with figures of Gil and Mr. Grouper.

Character costumes

Some “Bubble Guppies” toys come dressed in costumes. Look for Cowgirl Molly and Pirate or Firefighter Gil characters. There is also a set with Deema and Bubbly Puppy dressed in rock star clothes and ready to perform a rock and roll concert.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Bubble Guppies’ toy

Most “Bubble Guppies” toys cost $6-$25, depending on the size. Retired toys from third-party sellers tend to be much more expensive.

‘Bubble Guppies’ toy FAQ

How do you prevent mold from growing in a ‘Bubble Guppies’ bath toy?

A. Be sure to squeeze out all of the water after each use and store them in a mesh bag to help them dry fully.

Are there ‘Bubble Guppies’ toys for older children?

A. Yes. Although the target audience is preschool, the “Bubble Guppies” hold a special place in the hearts of older children who grew up with them. You can find puzzles and board games that challenge older kids.

What are the best ‘Bubble Guppies’ toys to buy?

Top ‘Bubble Guppies’ toy

Bubble Guppies Swim-sational School Bus

What you need to know: This plastic school fish-shaped bus for ages 3 years old and up is the perfect “Bubble Guppies” toy for preschoolers.

What you’ll love: This four-piece set includes the fish-shaped bus with a tail that moves back and forth as it rolls, a Gil figure, a Mr. Grouper figure and a bus stop sign. The figures fit inside the bus, and it has a handle that makes it portable.

What you should consider: Although you can purchase them separately, many people wished that this set came with more characters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Bubble Guppies’ toy for the money

Ginsey Nickelodeon Bubble Guppies 5-Piece Bath Finger Puppet Set

What you need to know: This 5-piece set of PVC bath finger puppets for ages 3 years old and up will take little ones into the ocean world of the “Bubble Guppies” without ever leaving the tub.

What you’ll love: The set includes brightly colored finger puppets of Molly, Gil, Deema, Nonny and Bubble Guppy.

What you should consider: Bath toys must be kept very clean to prevent mold growth.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Bubble Guppies Splash and Surprise Molly Bath Doll

What you need to know: This color-changing Molly bath doll for ages 3 years old and up makes bath time tons of fun.

What you’ll love: Molly’s hair changes from purple to pink in warm water and from pink to purple in cold water. She comes with a flower hairbrush and a water scooper.

What you should consider: Some people feel that more hair should change color for a greater effect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lorianne Palinkas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.