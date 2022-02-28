Best toy stroller

If your child is just learning how to walk, a toy stroller can offer physical support for their first steps. Plus, they can play with a toy stroller for years to come.

Which toy stroller is best?

It’s no secret that children love to act like grown-ups, and they often pretend to do things they see adults doing. One of the ways they emulate a grown-up is by pretending to be a caretaker. Kids can play nanny or parent by pushing their toys around in their very own toy stroller.

When choosing a toy stroller, there are many different styles, and they come in all kinds of designs and colors. However, if you’re looking for a deluxe toy stroller with an abundance of features, the Joovy Toy Caboose Doll Stroller is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a toy stroller

There are a few things to consider before buying a toy stroller.

What is a toy stroller?

A toy stroller is just a smaller version of a real-life stroller. There is a toy version for younger kids, which can carry their favorite doll or stuffed animal. Depending on the model, children can even take their favorite toys for a walk in their toy or doll stroller. However, most models are not outdoor-friendly, so children should try to use their toy strollers inside the house.

Types of toy strollers

Toy strollers come in various styles, all modeled after real strollers.

Toy jogger strollers: These have three wheels, two in the back and one in the front. This design helps with maneuvering while jogging. It’s important to note that toy jogger strollers are not actually made for jogging.

These have three wheels, two in the back and one in the front. This design helps with maneuvering while jogging. It’s important to note that toy jogger strollers are not actually made for jogging. Toy umbrella strollers: This is a great option if you want a very simple and foldable stroller. They may or may not have a basket and generally come with a waist belt.

This is a great option if you want a very simple and foldable stroller. They may or may not have a basket and generally come with a waist belt. Toy double strollers: This style is fun for children who want to bring multiple dolls or stuffed animals for a walk.

This style is fun for children who want to bring multiple dolls or stuffed animals for a walk. A toy bassinet stroller: This stroller looks like it has a small bassinet. It usually lays flat, but it sometimes allows different levels of reclining.

What to look for in a quality toy stroller

Here are the most common features of a toy stroller.

Portability

Like a real stroller, many toy strollers fold up in one way or another. This feature makes it convenient to store in the closet or bring with you while traveling.

Size

If your child already has a favorite doll that they would love to push around in the stroller, be sure to buy a stroller that can accommodate the doll’s size. Most toy strollers can fit dolls from 16-20 inches. The last thing you want to do is bring home a stroller that is too small for your child’s favorite doll.

Matching system

While most toy strollers act as their own item, a few models match with accompanying accessories. For example, some strollers go along with a coordinating car seat or have a matching pack-and-play option.

How much you can expect to spend on toy strollers

Toy strollers cost between $10-$100, depending on the size, features and quality.

Toy stroller FAQ

Can children use their toy strollers outside?

A. While regular strollers can go outside, most toy strollers will not handle the elements very well. The wheels are not necessarily designed to handle grass, sidewalks or roads. Maneuverability is also a key concern, especially if you have a toy stroller with fixed wheels. Some toy strollers may not push well on rugged terrains. It’s best to keep your toy stroller inside unless the product descriptions clear it for outdoor use.

At what age can a child use a toy stroller?

A. Children can use a toy stroller as soon as they start walking, starting between 10-18 months. Younger toddlers may enjoy a smaller umbrella stroller they can push easily, and older children will enjoy strollers with accessories, like a storage basket or clip-in car seat.

What’s the best toy stroller to buy?

Top toy stroller

Joovy Toy Caboose Doll Stroller

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a deluxe toy stroller, this doll stroller has many of the same features as an actual stroller. It can fit up to three dolls at a time.

What you’ll love: Just like a real stroller, this toy stroller is part of a travel system and fits with the matching toy car seat. It also has a five-point harness, swivel wheel and an adjustable reclining seat.

What you should consider: The wheels are a little challenging to maneuver, so this option might be better for older toddlers and kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and BuyBuyBaby

Top toy stroller for the money

Precious Toys Hot Pink Umbrella Doll Stroller

What you need to know: You can’t beat this affordable toy stroller by Precious Toys. It’s durable and folds up just like a real umbrella stroller.

What you’ll love: Kids will love this toy stroller, and it’s designed exactly after an umbrella stroller. It has a waist seat belt and double wheels for stability. It fits dolls up to 16-inches tall.

What you should consider: The seat material isn’t super high quality and can rip, especially if kids themselves try to sit in the toy stroller.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Tikes Classic Doll Stroller

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a durable option, this completely plastic toy stroller can withstand lots of play.

What you’ll love: This classic toy stroller has a wide wheelbase to keep it stable on a variety of terrains, and it fits dolls up to 18-inches long. Since it’s made entirely of plastic, it’s also easy to clean.

What you should consider: It is time-consuming to assemble and may require a bit of extra work to attach all pieces correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

