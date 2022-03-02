Best National Geographic science kits

For young children, dramatic experiments such as erupting volcanoes are a great way to start learning about science.

Which National Geographic science kits are best?

Kids are born scientists, and that natural curiosity can lead them on journeys of exploration and discovery. Encourage your child to get interested in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math, and the problem-solving skills they acquire will reap lifelong benefits.

National Geographic teaches kids about the world of science through a series of more than a dozen specialized science kits. If you or your child is interested in a science kit where you can grow a crystal, create dueling water tornadoes and build an erupting volcano, consider the National Geographic Earth Science Kit.

What to know before you buy a National Geographic science kit

National Geographic science kits inspire the next generation of scientists and explorers by igniting their imaginations and creating a lifelong love of science, experimentation and exploration. From biology to chemistry, physics and natural history, National Geographic science kits demonstrate scientific principles through hands-on activities and experiments.

Areas of interest

STEM learning covers science, technology, engineering and math.

Science. There are three main areas in science:

Chemistry has five major branches of its own: organic, inorganic, analytical, physical and biochemistry. National Geographic science kits in these areas have everything needed to conduct interesting experiments.

has five major branches of its own: organic, inorganic, analytical, physical and biochemistry. National Geographic science kits in these areas have everything needed to conduct interesting experiments. Physics science kits give kids the choices of learning about electricity, magnets, light, sound, force and motion, most involving experiments and instruction.

science kits give kids the choices of learning about electricity, magnets, light, sound, force and motion, most involving experiments and instruction. Biology science kits take closer looks at plants, animals, human anatomy and physiology, insects, oceans and microbiology.

Technology. Growing up in a computerized world, kids have a head start on learning about technology such as electronics, computer hardware and software and robotics. Other tech areas include solar and alternative energy, flight and rocketry.

Engineering. Kids who like to build things choose from engineering fields including mechanical, electrical, civil and industrial.

Math. Everyone in the STEM fields needs to know math. Most math is taught by lessons, not by experiments.

What to look for in a quality National Geographic science kit

Complexity

Younger children should start out with simple science kits and move up to more complex kits as they grow. Here are some broad guidelines:

Kids 7 to 9: Around the ages of 7 through 9, kids are ready for science kits that include experiments where they learn about and apply basic scientific principles. Throughout this age range, kids develop their abilities to follow ever-more detailed instructions. Kids at this stage need to be learning together with their parents.

Around the ages of 7 through 9, kids are ready for science kits that include experiments where they learn about and apply basic scientific principles. Throughout this age range, kids develop their abilities to follow ever-more detailed instructions. Kids at this stage need to be learning together with their parents. Kids 10 to 12: Kids in this age bracket should be able to conduct experiments without parental supervision. By now, many kids are starting to develop a preference for science, technology, engineering or math.

Kids in this age bracket should be able to conduct experiments without parental supervision. By now, many kids are starting to develop a preference for science, technology, engineering or math. Kids 13 and over: Teenagers are on the threshold of adulthood. They are learning more in school than ever before and at a faster rate. Teenagers are ready for more complex challenges and more intricate experiments.

Instructions

Instructions for conducting the experiments in National Geographic science kits are simple, straightforward and clearly written. Step-by-step instructions teach learners how to plan strategies for problem-solving.

Quality

National Geographic is one of many companies that sell science kits. It is a respected organization dedicated to teaching and learning.

Wow factor

Children gain the most benefit from science kits that have a flair for the dramatic. Growing crystals in only a few days is near-magic, as is building a volcano that literally erupts. It is exciting to dig up perfectly preserved spiders, beetles and scorpions.

How much you can expect to spend on a National Geographic science kit

Most of NatGeo’s science kits cost from $15-$25. Above that you will find science kits that include collections of rocks, crystals and fossils and kits containing a dozen or more experiments. Below $15 you will find kits with a single activity, suitable for the younger scientist.

National Geographic science kit FAQ

Are science kits just for kids?

A. No. The joy of experimentation and discovery is inside all of us. Parents who buy science kits for their young children explore along with them and guide them along their journey.

How do I know the right kind of National Geographic science kit to get for my child?

A. Keep in mind that kids need to build up to more complex things one step at a time. Use age ranges only as guidelines, because children develop through life stages at different paces. When in doubt, choose a National Geographic science kit that is too simple rather than one so complicated that your child could become frustrated.

What’s the best National Geographic science kit to buy?

Top National Geographic Science Kit

National Geographic Earth Science Kit

What you need to know: This kit includes 15 experiments including creating dueling water tornadoes, growing a crystal, and building a volcano that erupts on cue.

What you’ll love: The detailed learning guide teaches about science at work with instructions that are clear and easy to follow. This National Geographic science kit has snowflake obsidian, tiger’s eye, green fluorite, blue calcite, desert rose, an agate and a geode, a great start for the beginning rock collector.

What you should consider: The guide may be too detailed for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top National Geographic science kit for the money

National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes

What you need to know: Discover the treasures of the crystals inside when you break open these rocks.

What you’ll love: The 10 crystal-filled geodes in this science kit range from as small as a pingpong ball to as big as a tennis ball. All have been hand-selected to give you maximum variety. A detailed, full-color learning guide is inside.

What you should consider: Make sure you wear the goggles they have included to protect your eyes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

National Geographic Ultimate Erupting Volcano Kit

What you need to know: This science kit has pop crystals that add exciting sounds to your eruptions and three times the erupting powder of the previous version.

What you’ll love: This kit is a classic STEM project that teaches kids about chemistry, geology and earth science and is a great hands-on experiment to be performed at science fairs. You get real volcanic rocks with this science kit, including pumice and a geode specimen. The full-color learning guide teaches about each rock and provides a wealth of information about the science behind volcanoes.

What you should consider: The learning guide provides tips on how to create eruptions using common household items.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.