Summer isn’t the only season for working out. Winter doesn’t need to stop you from maintaining your fitness goals, as exercising in cold weather is growing in popularity.

Working out in cold weather requires planning and a different set of activewear to keep you warm, dry and comfortable as you brave the elements. There is winter exercise apparel for every part of your body, with plenty of styles and colors available.

Get the green light to work out in the cold

The Mayo Clinic encourages anyone planning a winter workout to check with their healthcare provider first. People with heart conditions, asthma or Raynaud’s disease should be extra cautious and get professional advice.

Stay warm from head to toe

One of the best ways to stay warm is with a layered outfit that starts with a base of sweat-wicking material that keeps your skin dry. Add layers based on what you would need if the outside temperature were 20 degrees warmer than what it actually is.

Pay attention to your head, hands and feet where you get cold first and fastest. Headgear should not block your vision. Look for hats and masks that are adjustable based on conditions.

Gloves should be lined but not so thick to prevent you from using your hands for normal functions like zipping your jacket or tying your shoes. If you have to take them off in cold weather, you are defeating the purpose.

Shoes and socks should keep your feet warm and comfortable but not be so thick that they pinch your feet. The wool from Merino sheep is popular because it is thinner and softer than other types of wool.

Make safety a priority for winter workouts

If you plan to be on public roads, wearing bright-colored or reflective activewear alerts oncoming traffic of your presence. In a pinch, consider a reflective vest that can be worn over your outer layer. It may not be stylish, but it increases your visibility. If possible, avoid exercising at nighttime in case there are potholes or animals.

Monitor the wind chill before you head outside. The air temperature is not the issue, but what the air actually feels like on your exposed skin. The best way to prevent frostbite is to stay inside when the wind chill is dangerously low.

Best winter activewear

Boulder Gear Women’s Winter Snow Ski Intrigue Stretch Black Plants

With a classic silhouette design and four-way stretch fabric, these ski pants are both stylish and comfortable when you hit the slopes. The pants are water-resistant and feature cuff guards on the lower legs with zippers on the calves for easy removal.

Sold by Amazon

Minus33 Kancamagus Men’s Midweight Base Layer Pants

This trusted brand features extra-soft and warm 100% Merino wool that makes these base layer pants perfect for hiking, running, ice fishing and snow sports. They feature a button closure, come in 10 bold colors and are machine-washable.

Sold by Amazon

Baleaf Women’s Fleece Thermal Mock Neck Long-Sleeve Running Shirt

Made from a four-way stretch polyester-elastane blend, this lightweight running shirt is breathable and allows a full range of motion. It has a mock neck and drop-tail hem to provide maximum coverage. It comes in eight bright colors.

Sold by Amazon

Iuga Fleece-Lined Leggings

These thermal leggings are made from 100% spandex and trap body heat for extra warmth. They hold their position when you are active and are made with side pockets. There are 10 colors to choose from.

Sold by Amazon

Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Crewneck Pullover

This fitted crewneck pullover is made from polyester and elastane for extra comfort and warmth. It has mesh ventilation under each arm and moisture-wicking technology. It comes in a wide range of colors and is machine-washable.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Champion Powerblend Fleece Pants

These warm, comfortable sweatpants are made from a cotton-polyester blend with side pockets, an adjustable waistband and a drawstring closure. They are designed with a standard women’s fit and a 31-inch inseam.

Sold by Amazon

DSG Girls Cold Weather Compression Tights

Designed for cold weather activities, these compression tights have brushed fabric for extra warmth and moisture-wicking technology to keep skin dry. They have an elastic waistband and come in solid and space-dye colors.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Woman Within Plus Size Zip-Front Hoodie Jacket

This plus size classic style hoodie has a zipper closure and tunic length for covering the hips. Made from French terry cloth, it is machine washable and comes in over 10 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Under Armour ColdGear Armour Leggings

These compression leggings have a four-way polyester-elastane blend that maximizes movement with inseam ventilation panels and an elastic waistband. It has anti-odor technology and a right-side strength pocket.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

CRZ Yoga High-Waisted Winter Workout Hiking Pants

These thermal fleece-lined hiking pants have a 25-inch inseam and drawstring closure. They sit above the ankle and are made with a four-way stretch material that has moderate compression.

Sold by Amazon

The New Balance Lightweight Touch-Screen Running Gloves offer a polyester-spandex blend with grippers for any activity.

To keep your feet warm, check out the Samsox Wool Running Socks designed for both men and women with a low cut for fitting any shoe.

