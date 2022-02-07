Soccer is the most popular sport in the world with over 240 million registered players.

Which soccer training equipment is best?

Soccer is one of the most difficult sports to train for because it requires so much endurance. It’s said that a professional soccer player runs between 7 and 9 miles per game. While you’re doing all this running, you’ll need to ensure your skills are fully trained as well. This requires building muscle memory for passing, shooting and dribbling. To gain these skills you’ll need to train using certain pieces of equipment. There are many different forms of soccer training equipment that are good for different skills.

The best soccer training equipment is the Star-Kick Soccer Ball Trainer which attaches an elastic rope to the ball. This lets you kick the ball and watch it bounce back without having to chase it down or use multiple balls.

What to know before you buy soccer training equipment

Soccer skills

There are three main skills to train if you’re an aspiring soccer player. The first is passing, which requires great hand-eye coordination and the ability to firmly send the ball in a specific direction. Along with passing, comes shooting which is very important if you play in the forward position. Dribbling is another essential skill which requires you to move the ball incrementally down the field while maintaining control, not to mention evading defenders. All of these skills combined will make you a well-rounded soccer player.

Types of soccer equipment

Before you start training your skills, you’ll need to have the proper equipment to begin with. Luckily, soccer doesn’t require a whole lot of equipment to get started. In fact, for most training, you simply need a good-quality soccer ball. With a single ball, you can practice your dribbling and ball control without even needing another player. If you want to practice shooting, you’ll need to head to a soccer field and use an official goal. These fields can be either indoor or outdoor, depending on what you have access to.

Choosing the right soccer ball

Along with the other training equipment you’ll need to take your game to the next level, a good-quality soccer ball is essential. Choosing the right ball is fairly easy, depending on the age of the player and their skill level. If you’re an adult, make sure you purchase a size 5 ball. This is the official size for all adult leagues around the world. Youth balls come in sizes from 1 to 4, depending on age. Also, synthetic leather is the best exterior material for a good-quality soccer ball because it’s durable and soft to the touch.

What to look for in quality soccer training equipment

Ball retrievers

There are a few different ways you can practice your skills without having to chase down a single soccer ball. Some offer a higher-quality experience than others. The best piece of training equipment is the solo soccer training with an elastic rope. This device uses a neoprene case around the ball which attaches to a rope and strap around your waist. This way, you can kick the ball freely and watch it roll back to your feet. Similarly, there’s a bounce-back net you can purchase that bounces the ball back towards you without requiring a rope.

Agility training

Training your skills with a soccer ball is obviously the most important step in becoming a talented player. However, you should still train without a ball. The best thing you can do to prepare your body and develop athletic skills is to use agility training. For example, using an agility ladder will help you train your legs and feet to move quickly both with and without a ball. You can also use small hurdles which work to build strength in your calves and cones which let you create a running course.

Outdoor durability

Soccer is mostly played outdoors. Therefore, having good-quality equipment that can withstand the elements is crucial to getting your money’s worth. If you’re purchasing a training goal, make sure it has protective elements on both the net and frame. This can mean powder-coated steel poles and a weather-coated net. You can also look for goals that have a rust-prevention coating. This will ensure your equipment will stay like new over the course of several years outdoors.

How much you can expect to spend on soccer training equipment

Soccer training equipment $15-$70.

Soccer training equipment FAQ

What is the best soccer drill to train with?

A. One of the best soccer drills to do involves using a rebounding net. You can practice your ball control by passing into the net and catching it back with your foot. This will build muscle memory, while simulating passing between you and an actual player on the field.

What type of clothing is best to wear while training for soccer?

A. There are a few articles of clothing that are required for serious soccer training. First you’ll need a pair of soccer cleats along with calf-length socks and a set of shin guards. It’s also best to wear dri-fit shorts and shirts to wick away the sweat from your body.

What’s the best soccer training equipment to buy?

Top soccer training equipment

Star-Kick Soccer Ball Trainer

What you need to know: This unique product makes practicing your shot as a solo soccer player possible and even fun.

What you’ll love: The Star-Kick trainer uses a Velcro strap that goes around the player’s waist, which attaches to a stretchy elastic rope. The soccer ball has a simple neoprene case around it that attaches to the rope. This lets you kick the ball and then watch it bounce back towards your feet.

What you should consider: This device isn’t ideal for super-hard kicks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top soccer training equipment for the money

GHB Pro Agility Ladder

What you need to know: If you want to take your foot skills to the next level, then this agility ladder from GHB is the best product for you.

What you’ll love: This rope ladder is designed with training in mind. There are 12 rungs in total spanning 20 feet. Each nylon strap is adjustable as well. Improve your performance by going through drills that test the agility and speed of your footwork.

What you should consider: The ladder only comes in two colors, yellow and blue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Franklin Rebounder Net

What you need to know: This Rebounder Net from Franklin Sports lets you practice the accuracy of your kicks without having to chase down the ball.

What you’ll love: The net is made with a durable elastic nylon which not only stands up to inclement weather, but will quickly send the ball back to your feet. The poles are made of powder-coated steel for a sturdy overall build that’ll withstand speeding soccer balls.

What you should consider: The goal itself is flat instead of concave like a traditional soccer goal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

