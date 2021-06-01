Best flip-flops for women 2021

Many flip-flops are water-resistant, which means you can simply hose them down for a quick and easy cleaning.

Flip-flops for women in 2021

If you’re ready to stock up on summer footwear, make sure flip-flops are at the top of your shopping list. They’re as versatile as it gets when it comes to casual footwear options. From shorts to fancy summer dresses, flip-flops pair well with most outfits.

Find out which flip-flops belong in your wardrobe with this buying guide, including some favorite pairs, such as top choice Clarks Women’s Breeze Sea Cloudstepper Flip-Flops. They’re a perennial favorite for their ultra-lightweight design.

What to know before you buy flip-flops for women

Pros and cons of flip-flops

Flip-flops are lightweight and easy to pack. Because they’re among the most affordable types of footwear, it’s easy for wearers to amass a modest collection of styles and colors. As an added bonus, they have minimal strapping, which can mean fewer tan lines on feet.

A design flaw of flip-flops is their flatter soles, which result in an overall lack of support. The footbeds of many flip-flop styles lack shock-absorbing layers. Given their minimalist strap design, it’s also easy for the foot to unintentionally slip out of flip-flops.

Flip-flop variations

The basic flip-flop style features a thong strap and a flat footbed. A few styles have elastic or adjustable ankle straps. Others have contoured or ergonomic footbeds, which are considered to be more comfortable than flat styles. There are platform flip-flops on the market, too.

Sizing

It’s more common to find flip-flop flops in whole sizes, which means half-size wearers need to size up or size down for the right fit. Only select styles are available in half sizes, which mostly includes higher-priced flip-flops.

Colors

Color usually influences flip-flop purchases. Some styles are available in dozens of colors and prints, whereas others only come in a handful. As far as which colors are most popular, black, white and earth-toned colors reign supreme, though bolder colors are embraced by many wearers.

What to look for in quality flip-flops for women

Comfort features

Many flip-flops have comfort features to improve the wear experience. In simpler styles, this is usually in the form of seamless straps and toe straps to eliminate chafing. Other styles have shock-absorbing footbeds or heels to lessen the impact of walking on harder ground.

Slip-resistant outsoles

Many flip-flops have slip-resistant outsoles that have grippy treads. This provides much-needed traction on slippery ground, including decks, patios and swimming pools. These outsoles also help stabilize feet when walking on dry ground such as grass or sidewalks.

Water-resistant design

The majority of flip-flops are water-resistant. Casual foam and plastic styles are usually water-resistant and dry easily. Those made with other materials, like canvas, denim, microfiber or faux leather may not fare well with prolonged exposure to water or moisture. Unfortunately, it may cause them to warp, discolor or sustain other permanent damage.

Sustainable designs

Some consumers seek sustainable clothing and footwear, and flip-flops are no exception. Fortunately, many manufacturers have begun making flip-flops with sustainable or recycled materials.

Additionally, there are dozens of local and national recycling programs that accept certain types of flip-flops. Some of them turn the sandals into park benches, tote bags, clothing or eco-friendly playground equipment.

How much you can expect to spend on flip-flops for women

Flip-flops range in price from $4-$100. Most casual flip-flops are priced $40 or less, whereas more involved styles made by popular fashion brands run closer to $50 and above.

Flip-flops for women FAQ

How long will flip-flops last?

A. It depends on several variables, including how often you wear them and how well-made they are. For the most part, less expensive styles like plain foam flip-flops may last up to a couple of years, whereas high-quality styles can last up to five years.

Should I wear flip-flops when traveling?

A. Flip-flops don’t offer much in the way of protection or support and may feel uncomfortable if you need to walk great distances in them. If anything, pack a pair of flip-flops in your carry-on or handbag so you can switch over to them later in your journey.

Are expensive flip-flops better than affordable ones?

A. When they feature better construction that could prolong their lifespan, then yes. However, with some high-end flip-flops, you’re paying more for the brand name than the flip-flop.

What are the best flip-flops for women to buy?

Top flip-flops for women

Clarks Women’s Breeze Sea Cloudstepper Flip-Flops

What you need to know: Made by a much-loved brand, this flop-flop has a contoured footbed for maximum comfort.

What you’ll love: Cushioned insoles absorb shock. The outsole is textured and offers a good grip, including on slippery surfaces. A quality, lightweight construction makes these flip-flops comfortable enough for all-day wear.

What you should consider: Runs big, and they’re only available in full sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top flip-flops for the money

Havianas Women’s Slim Flip-Flop Sandals

What you need to know: This classic flip-flop is so affordable and versatile that wearers purchase more than one pair.

What you’ll love: Signature textured footbed prevents feet from sliding around the flip-flop. Available in 20 solid colors and a few prints. Made with high-quality foam and plastic components.

What you should consider: Soles are rather thin, but it’s expected with this style.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Skechers Women’s Meditation Stars and Sparkle Slingback Flip-Flops

What you need to know: It’s hard to beat the fit and comfort level of these Skechers flip-flops.

What you’ll love: Charming boho style with rhinestone detail. Significantly more durable than flat flip-flop styles. The elastic heel strap has soft detail and won’t irritate the Achilles.

What you should consider: The toe strap may irritate some wearers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

