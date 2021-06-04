Best dive watches 2021

If you’re a fan of scuba diving, a dive watch is essential for making your trips down under easier. Finding the proper dive watch means you can take it on all your adventures.

Dive watches 2021

Dive watches are a must-have for both scuba diving and deep-sea diving. It makes your underwater excursion easier by allowing you to keep track of your dive time and have an exciting dive experience. Most models offer a water resistance of up to 100 meters, while more expensive models can offer up to 1,000 meters of water resistance,

If you’re thinking about purchasing a dive watch in 2021, you may have some questions about what features to look out for. The top choice is the Citizen Eco-Drive Men’s Dive Watch , which is wearable for up to two hours in 30 meters of water.

What to know about dive watches

How dive watches work

Dive watches are designed for underwater diving. Most models offer you a water resistance depth of 100 meters, so you don’t have to worry about your watch getting damaged during an average dive. It’s also a popular choice for scuba diving, as a high-quality dive watch makes your excursion even easier.

Advantages of a dive watch

A dive watch is ideal for use both on land and in water, as it improves the overall readability of the watch. It’s specifically designed for underwater use but can also be used in low-light conditions. Your dive watch is designed to be visible while you’re underwater, so you can keep an eye on your time and keep your log up to date.

What to consider when buying a dive watch in 2021

Water resistance

Water resistance is the key feature that determines whether your dive watch will work for you or not. The water resistance shows how far down you can take your watch without it losing function. It’s usually a good idea to choose a higher water resistance than what you usually need. You never know what you will experience below the surface.

Band and casing material

You want your dive watch to be made of a durable material that can withstand going into freshwater or saltwater. Silicone, rubber and stainless steel are popular choices as lightweight materials that are easy to clean. Titanium is another popular choice as it’s similar to stainless steel but lighter while resisting corrosion better. You can expect to pay a higher price tag for a titanium dive watch instead of a stainless steel model.

Rotating bezel

Most rotating bezels work in one direction, allowing you to keep track of your dive time by setting a starter market once you start your dive. It’s best to look for a dive watch with a unidirectional bezel as you won’t have to worry about bumping your watch and setting off the time.

Screw-down crown vs. screw-in crown

The crown of your watch is what you’ll use to set the time and date. It operates like a screw and is turned in or out to make changes to your watch face. You’ll want to consider this feature on your dive watch as it’ll prevent water from getting into the interior of the watch.

How much can you expect to spend on a dive watch in 2021?

You can expect to pay anything from $20-$1,500 for your dive watch in 2021, depending on the brand and features. The cheaper versions will usually have a depth rating of 100 meters or less, with a silicone or rubber band.

Mid-price dive watches usually feature a water resistance depth of 200-300 meters. When you’re looking at more expensive options over $500, you’ll see a depth rating of anything from 300-1,000 meters, with titanium watches usually having a top depth rating of 500 meters.

Dive watch FAQ

What type of diving is a dive watch suitable for?

A. This feature depends on the depth rating of the watch. If your watch has a water resistance of up to 200 meters, you can use it for scuba diving. For deep-sea diving, you want your watch to have a water resistance of up to 1,000 meters.

Does a watch’s water resistance change over its lifetime?

A. Most manufacturers do not guarantee their water resistance is permanent. As your watch gets older and the gaskets start to lose their shape, you may not have the same water resistance depth. If you want to help maintain it, you should clean your watch between dives with a soft cloth and rinse it thoroughly. Avoid washing it under running water and instead immerse it into your sink or basin, with the crown pushed down while you wash it.

What are the best dive watches?

Top dive watch for 2021

Citizen Eco-Drive Men’s Analog Diver’s Watch

What you need to know: This model is a 47-millimeter dive watch from one of the industry’s most famous brands. It is wearable for up to two hours at a 30-meter depth.

What you’ll love: This ISO-certified dive watch uses an inner dial sunray styling, depth measurements and date window. It has Japanese quartz movement and uses eco-drive technology, meaning you don’t have to worry about batteries. The easy buckle closure and mineral crystal protective window protects the watch’s face. It’s water-resistant down to 300 meters and comes with a five-year warranty.

What you should consider: The energy cell will likely need to be replaced every few years. The illuminated dial may not work on night dives.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dive watch for the money in 2021

Casio Men’s Stainless Steel Dive-Style Watch

What you need to know: This watch has a minimalistic and practical style that is classic and timeless while carrying an affordable price tag. If you’re on a budget, this will be the perfect choice for you.

What you’ll love: This dive watch is well-made for the price tag and is water-resistant up to 200 meters. The stainless steel and black 44-millimeter bezel give the watch a sporty look. Its illuminating hands will work in most low-light conditions.

What you should consider: The Casio watch is heavier than other models, and its battery life varies. You may find that you need a new battery quicker than usual with this model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Timex’s Ironman Triathlon Chronograph Digital Watch

What you need to know: Along with being affordable, this dive watch is reliable and has a durable construction that will withstand just about anything you put it through.

What you’ll love: This watch is water resistant up to 100 meters and features indigo buttons to help illuminate the screen in low-light conditions. You can double it up as a training watch, as it’ll track up to 99 laps over 100 hours. The screen is easy to read and has a comfortable stain-resistant resin strap.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have the same appeal as dive watches at a higher price tag. If you have a bigger budget, you may want to overlook this in favor of a more rugged option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

