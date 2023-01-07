The best way to work out is to focus on proper form, not how hard or fast you can go.

Which exercise equipment pieces are best?

With the turn of the calendar to 2023, there’s one thing on many peoples’ minds: their expanded waistline after all the holiday feasting. There could even be some New Year’s resolutions thrown in for good measure. No matter your reasoning for wanting to shed a few pounds, there are two tried and true ways that combine to do it. The first is dieting, so no more cakes, candies and pies. The second is exercising, and you don’t need a gym membership for that. You just need some good pieces of exercise equipment.

In this article: BalanceFrom Dumbbell Set, NordicTrack Treadmill and Sunny Health And Fitness Rowing Machine

Exercise equipment types

You can get many types of exercise equipment for your home gym. Some are fads, some are fakes, and some are as dependable as ever. The best of the dependable ones are:

Dumbbells can be used in any number of ways to get a good workout, and they’re not just for your upper body.

can be used in any number of ways to get a good workout, and they’re not just for your upper body. Treadmills are an excellent and easy way to get your steps in.

are an excellent and easy way to get your steps in. Exercise bikes are perfect for everyone, not just cyclists trying to exercise in foul weather.

are perfect for everyone, not just cyclists trying to exercise in foul weather. Rowing machines can target your entire body and are low impact to boot.

Best dumbbell sets

BalanceFrom Dumbbell Set

The best way to start an exercise equipment collection is to start small, and these pairs of dumbbells are a perfect way to do that. They come in 10-, 15-, 20-, 30-, 40- and 50-pound weights.

Sold by Amazon

BalanceFrom Neoprene Dumbbell Set

For some, the usual dumbbell weights can be too heavy to lift or even dangerous to try to lift at all. Neoprene weights like these are a wiser investment if you fall into this category.

Sold by Amazon

Cap Barbell Adjustable Dumbbell Set

If your space is severely limited and you need to squeeze every last drop of space out of your home, adjustable dumbbell sets are the way to go. These come in several sets of varying weights and handle quantities.

Sold by Amazon

Northdeer Adjustable Dumbbell Set

Some dumbbells can be rough on the hands, leading to undesirable calluses. This dumbbell set uses foam-covered handles to avoid that. There are 11 sets with varying weights, handle quantities and colors.

Sold by Amazon

WF Athletic Supply Dumbbell Set

This dumbbell set comes with five pairs of dumbbells with weights of 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 pounds, plus a large rack to keep them on. The come in black or white and there are three handle options.

Sold by Amazon

Best treadmills

Goplus Treadmill

Among the difficulties of working out is in finding the time to do so. This under-desk treadmill is meant to be used with a standing desk, so you can work out while you work.

Sold by Amazon

NordicTrack Treadmill

NordicTrack is among the most popular treadmill brands because they’re consistently high-quality. This one has a 5-inch display that shows your tracked stats such as your calories burned and your speed.

Sold by Amazon

SereneLife Treadmill

Treadmills can be expensive, but finding a good-quality budget one can be difficult. This is among the good ones, saving costs by offering a manual incline adjustment rather than an automatic one.

Sold by Amazon

Sunny Health And Fitness Treadmill

This unique treadmill understands that most people cover a treadmill’s screen with their phone or tablet. So, it has a device shelf instead of a screen and a basic digital monitor below the shelf.

Sold by Amazon

XTerra Treadmill

Another good budget treadmill, this one cuts the screen down to a little square that shows the most basic information. It also has direct access speed buttons so you can quickly jump to your desired tempo.

Sold by Amazon

Best exercise bikes

Eulumap Exercise Bike

Some big pieces of exercise equipment are difficult to move once set up, but this bike has wheels that can be used to easily reposition it as needed. It comes in red or gray.

Sold by Amazon

Exerpeutic Exercise Bike

Saving space isn’t a luxury, but a demand for many people. This exercise bike helps eke out some extra feet by folding up nice and small when not in use.

Sold by Amazon

Marcy Exercise Bike

For every kind of real bike, there’s a matching kind of exercise bike, such as this recumbent one. The seat slides backward and forward to adjust for the length of your legs.

Sold by Amazon

NordicTrack Exercise Bike

One of the downsides to using an exercise bike is that you don’t get the benefit of beautiful scenery. This bike has a 22-inch monitor that can help rectify that, at least in part.

Sold by Amazon

Schwinn Fitness Exercise Bike

This bike closely mimics how it is to ride a real road bike, making it perfect for those who prefer biking outside but can’t during bad weather or for other reasons.

Sold by Amazon

Best rowing machines

Concept2 Rowing Machine

This machine has Bluetooth capability so it can connect to certain heart rate belts and smartphone or tablet apps. It also has a self-calibrating monitor that tracks data in real-time.

Sold by Amazon

Dmasun Rowing Machine

This machine has 16 levels of resistance so you can closely tailor your workout to your needs. It also has a shelf for holding your phone or tablet and has a weight limit of 350 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Enchanfit Rowing Machine

This machine is perfect for those with smaller homes because it can fold up when you’re not using it. It’s compatible with anyone that’s no taller than 6.5 feet and no heavier than 350 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Sunny Health And Fitness Rowing Machine

Before you go crazy on a top-dollar rowing machine, it’s wise to grab a good-quality beginner one to see if you enjoy the method of exercise. This is that machine.

Sold by Amazon

Topiom Rowing Machine

Most pieces of exercise equipment aren’t, shall we say, fun to look at. This rowing machine breaks that trend by being made of beautiful solid oak and uses water to adjust resistance naturally.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.