Everything you need to work out at an MMA gym

You could argue that former President Theodore Roosevelt was one of the earliest MMA stars as he wrestled, boxed and was the first American to earn his brown belt in Judo.

What do you need to work out at an MMA gym?

You can always get a good workout at a fitness center or attend fitness classes, but joining an MMA gym will allow you to test your limits and take your training to the next level. MMA, or mixed martial arts, is a combat sport that incorporates boxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, muay thai and other disciplines.

Finding the right gym in your area is the first step. Safety is always a concern, and there is always a certain amount of risk involved with more intense forms of training. But even though MMA is a combat sport, you can begin slowly. It takes some time to learn the proper etiquette and sense what the training will be like before jumping right in.

A significant part of that learning curve is making sure you have the right equipment.

Is additional equipment required to work out at an MMA gym?

Of course, you can invest in a gym towel, gym bag and a water jug, but MMA is an activity that will require additional gear specific for training.

Gloves and wraps

Whether you’re hitting the bag or sparring, you want to protect your hands and wrists with gloves and wrist wraps. Gloves may be provided at first, but it’s best to purchase your own if you want to continue your training.

Pads and protection

How you choose to protect yourself is often a personal preference. It also depends on the particular discipline and the extent of your training. If you decided to spar, it’s worth investing in headgear, but that’s not necessary if you’re only taking classes and not engaging in full contact.

Clothing

You want to avoid loose clothing, for it can easily tangle, get caught or limit your movement. You want tight-fitting clothing that allows for mobility and a full range of motion. A rash guard, a tight-fitting spandex shirt, is a good investment that can prevent scrapes and burns from the mat.

The best MMA gloves for men

Everlast MMA Heavy Bag Gloves

These heavy-bag gloves come with full wrist straps and open thumbs for a comfortable fit that offers maximum support. The EverFresh antimicrobial treatment is a bonus because it fights off bacteria and odor.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Everlast Mixed Martial Arts Grappling Gloves

With over three-fourths of an inch of knuckle padding and reinforced finger slots and seams, these grappling gloves offer exceptional hand protection both while training and in the ring.

Sold by Amazon

The best MMA gloves for women

Century Women’s DRIVE Training Gloves

Constructed with polyurethane, these durable gloves were built to last, specifically designed with a longer and more narrow fist shape. This is a customized option for women. The built-in grip may result in extended stamina by reducing hand fatigue.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

RDX MMA Gloves for Grappling Martial Arts Training

Made from hide leather to protect your hands and last, these hard-wearing training gloves are ideal for MMA. The three levels of padding offer top-level safety for beginners, while the tight seams and needlework allow these gloves to retain their shape, no matter what you put them through.

Sold by Amazon

The best hand wraps for MMA

RDX Boxing Hand Wraps Inner Gloves for Punching

This half-finger design allows for comfort without losing your grip. They are made from polyester and elastic material to withstand cracks and shell shock gel to protect from shock. These wraps will limit wear and tear on your joints and knuckles.

Sold by Amazon

Everlast 120” Cotton Hand Wraps

Ideal for beginners, the elastic construction provides extra support. The thumb strap and hook and loop closure will keep the wrap tight and in position while training.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

The best pads for MMA

Century Cloth Elbow Pads

Ideal for both your stand-up game and ground strike training, these MMA elbow pads offer full-length foam padding that serves as a cushion. This can increase the scope of your training while minimizing potential injury.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Long Life Products Cloth Combination Hand Fist/Forearm Guards

Designed with lightweight, flexible materials, this MMA arm guard is comfortable to wear while adding a level of safety to your MMA training. The spandex material increases breathability, while the sponge will wick away excess moisture.

Sold by Amazon

The best MMA clothing for men

Sanabul Essential MMA BJJ Cross Training Workout Shorts

These workout shorts have a narrow cut with four-way stretching that allows for increased mobility while preventing the fabric from tangling. The secure closure keeps your shorts firmly in place. The reinforced stitching and seam protection makes it almost impossible to tear.

Sold by Amazon

Sanabul Essentials Long Sleeve Compression MMA BJJ Wrestling Cross Training Rash Guard

Tested by industry pros and IBJJF legal, this MMA rash guard limits constriction of your body’s movement and prevents you from overheating. The durable fabric can withstand anything you put it through while training and can last years.

Sold by Amazon

The best MMA clothing for women

ROAR MMA Grappling Rash Guard

The high-performance four-way stretch fabric ensures ultimate mobility, while the compression is ideal for optimal blood flow. The waistband is made from rubber to keep it from slipping and prevent scratches and burns to the skin.

Sold by Amazon

Roar Women’s MMA Fight Shorts

Made specifically for women, the ergonomic design provides maximum mobility. The split-seam frees up your legs, while the multiple flex panels made from microfiber will stretch, making them ideal for all aspects of MMA training and grappling.

Sold by Amazon

