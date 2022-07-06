What are the best sports and fitness deals for Prime Day 2022?

Everybody knows that sports equipment can be expensive, but with Prime Day just around the corner, you might be able to snag the gear you’ve been saving up for at a significantly lower price. Prime Day, which is exclusively for Amazon Prime members, is set for July 12 and 13, so there’s still time to find the hottest sports and fitness deals.

What are the top sports and fitness products?

There will be tons of significant discounts on expensive sports and fitness products, but plenty of great products under $100 are also worth a look. Keep an eye out for discounts for these:

Apparel: Shoes are always hot, so keep an eye out for discounts from big brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Under Armour and Reebok. Athletic clothing such as breathable workout shirts, compression pants and socks, hoodies and toques are also popular.

Shoes are always hot, so keep an eye out for discounts from big brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Under Armour and Reebok. Athletic clothing such as breathable workout shirts, compression pants and socks, hoodies and toques are also popular. Sports equipment: You’ll see lots of expensive sports equipment offered at a significant discount. The most popular gear includes golf clubs, baseball bats, hockey sticks and basketball goals. However, you should also watch for balls, gloves, cleats and helmets.

You’ll see lots of expensive sports equipment offered at a significant discount. The most popular gear includes golf clubs, baseball bats, hockey sticks and basketball goals. However, you should also watch for balls, gloves, cleats and helmets. Fitness products: Whether you’re looking to work out at home or stock up on gym equipment and apparel, there are plenty of products to consider. Adjustable weight sets are easy to use and offer a great way to do strength training at home. Exercise machines such as ellipticals and stationary bikes are great for improving cardiovascular health, and while usually expensive, some will be offered at an excellent discount on Prime Day.

Whether you’re looking to work out at home or stock up on gym equipment and apparel, there are plenty of products to consider. Adjustable weight sets are easy to use and offer a great way to do strength training at home. Exercise machines such as ellipticals and stationary bikes are great for improving cardiovascular health, and while usually expensive, some will be offered at an excellent discount on Prime Day. Headphones: No workout routine is quite the same without listening to your favorite tunes to pump you up. You can find cheap wireless headphones even on a regular day, but on Prime Day, you’ll want to look for the expensive ones offered by top electronics brands such as Bose, Apple, Beats and Sony.

No workout routine is quite the same without listening to your favorite tunes to pump you up. You can find cheap wireless headphones even on a regular day, but on Prime Day, you’ll want to look for the expensive ones offered by top electronics brands such as Bose, Apple, Beats and Sony. Other sports and fitness gear: Niche sports and fitness items also are worth your attention on Prime Day. For example, if you’re a golf enthusiast, you might be able to snag a high-end rangefinder, or if you’re a basketball player, you might want to get a better feel for your jumper by wearing a compression sleeve. No matter what sport you’re into, there’s lots of terrific gear that can help you improve your game.

The 11 best Prime Day sports and fitness deals

Best sports and fitness products under $100

Adidas Men’s Solarthon Primegreen Spikeless Golf Shoes

These shoes have a stylish design and feature a durable synthetic upper with seamless overlays for improved airflow and breathability. They’re water-resistant and made with high-performance recycled materials.

Sold by Amazon

FeelinGirl Waist Trainer

This bandage wrap waist trainer has segmented Velcro you can use to adjust its tightness according to your body shape. It’s great for yoga, working, running and even postpartum recovery.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Unisex Nike Pro Elite Sleeve 2.0

This sleeve maximizes comfort and helps wick away sweat. It’s made with high-quality polyester and spandex, and can help improve performance for sports including baseball, basketball and volleyball.

Sold by Amazon

Profey Golf Laser Rangefinder

Take your swing to the next level with this affordable rangefinder. It has green-coated lenses for superior light reflection and offers six times magnification and a range of up to 800 yards with just a half-yard margin of error. Plus, continuous arc technology accurately measures slope incline and decline levels.

Sold by Amazon

Kangdong Pickleballs Set

This set comes with three high-quality, flexible outdoor pickleballs and three indoor pickleballs. Each indoor ball has 26 holes, each outdoor ball has 40 holes, and both are approved for use by the USA Pickleball Association.

Sold by Amazon

Best sports and fitness products $100-$300

Bose Sport Wireless Earbuds

These earbuds offer up to five hours of listening time per charge and provide a secure fit that keeps them in your ears even during the most rigorous workout sessions. They’re sweat-resistant and have simple touch controls for taking calls and managing music playback.

Sold by Amazon

Ancheer Under Desk Elliptical Machine

It can be challenging to stay in shape when you’re swamped with work, but this machine keeps you active even during office hours. It operates quietly, has five speed levels, and the pedals can move back and forth to target different muscles.

Sold by Amazon

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds

Comparable to the AirPods Pro, these earbuds offer similar sound quality but are cheaper and have a secure fit ideal for exercising. Spatial sound creates an immersive listening experience, and the Apple H1 chip allows seamless integration with other iOS devices.

Sold by Amazon

Best sports and fitness products $300-$500

Louisville Slugger 2021 BBCOR Meta (-3) Baseball Bat

This bat provides an excellent combination of speed and power. It has a large composite barrel for a lighter swing and plenty of pop upon contact, and the three-piece design reduces vibration significantly. Plus, the premium GT1 endcap maximizes barrel length and helps facilitate a faster swing speed.

Sold by Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell Set

If you’re looking for the ultimate adjustable home dumbbell set, this set is what you want. It has five 52.5-pound dumbbells, 15 weight settings, and comfortable grips. Plus, it comes with a one-year membership to JRNY, a digital fitness platform where users can access virtual workouts.

Sold by Amazon

Wilson Women’s Profile SGI Complete Golf Package Set

These clubs have lightweight graphite shafts, and the high-lofted driver offers a large sweet spot and helps players generate more swing speed. The stainless-steel irons provide excellent accuracy on tough mid-range shots, and the cart bag has a padded shoulder strap and four pockets.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.