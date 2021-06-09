Which basketball hoop installation is easy?

When choosing the right hoop, there are many factors to consider, including portability, materials, weight and height.

Which basketball hoop is right for you?

If you’re trying to dunk like Vince Carter or own the court like the late, great Kobe Bryant, the perfect hoop is key to making sure you get your daily practice in. Whether you’re playing a quick one-on-one game or practicing trick shots, you want to have a sturdy and reliable hoop that can support any type of game.

To help out, read more on the easiest basketball hoops to install — ensuring you spend less time with a screwdriver and more time focusing on slam dunks.

Basketball hoop parts

While you’re probably familiar with what a basketball hoop looks like, it’s essential to understand what parts go into a basketball system, portable or in-ground, so you know what materials you’re looking for when making a purchase. You want materials that are both durable and that cater to your needs.

Backboard: This is the backing the hoop is attached to. It’s often a rectangular or fan shape, with material ranging from tempered glass to acrylic (with the latter offering a better rebound).

The net is usually made from nylon or polyester, and ideally, you should choose one that can withstand any weather. Post or pole: This is what the backboard is attached to. It can range from 6-10 feet in height (the latter is standard regulation height). Make sure you find one that stays sturdy and upright.

Portable vs. wall-mounted basketball hoop

For those who constantly love to play, a portable basketball hoop may make the most sense, as you can take it from the driveway for some one-on-one to the street for bigger games with the neighborhood kids.

In comparison, wall-mounted basketball nets don’t have a pole and are instead attached directly to a home’s exterior wall. A wall-mounted basketball net may be a favorable solution for those who live on a busier street or for those with minimal storage space.

What’s the best basketball hoop for your style?

If you love practicing slam dunks, consider the quality and durability of your rim. If you want something everyone in the family will enjoy, pick a basketball hoop with an adjustable pole to cater to the heights of both kids and adults. If you love to play in your driveway one day and then the park the next, maybe one with wheels is your best bet.

Deciding on what basketball hoop to buy boils down to how you plan on using it. Once you understand your needs a bit more, it’ll be easier to narrow down the best option.

Best easy-to-install basketball hoops

When it comes to choosing a basketball hoop, make sure it’s easy to install but still offers a solid foundation (so it can support all your slam dunks). Here are some top picks for sturdy basketball hoops that you can set up in a flash.

Lifetime 46-Inch Shatterproof Portable Height-Adjustable Basketball System

What you need to know: This portable basketball hoop is perfect for kids and pre-teens to get their game on. It’s a hoop that grows with them and their skills. With a quick turn you can adjust the height from 8 to 10 feet.

What you’ll love: Thanks to a water-resistant finish and a Shatter-Proof Fusion Backboard, this basketball hoop is perfect no matter the weather.

What you should consider: The base requires 31 gallons of water, which can take a little time to fill for prime stability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Spalding Polycarbonate Backboard & Rim Combo

What you need to know: You can attach this polycarbonate backboard and rim to an existing pole (round or square) or a wall.

What you’ll love: The net can handle any weather.

What you should consider: The rim isn’t the sturdiest, so avoid hanging off it or going for intense slam dunks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SONGMICS Portable Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: For teenagers who want to hone their skills and for adults who need a little relief after work, this basketball stand can easily adjust by the turn of a knob to accommodate both, going from 7.5 feet to 10 feet.

What you’ll love: Thanks to its wheels, steel poles and high-quality polyester, the hoop is durable but can be easily moved. Plus, it’s easy to assemble.

What you should consider: You shouldn’t dunk or hang off the rim of this net, as it may tip over.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Goalrilla Pro-Style Heavy Weight Flex Rim Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: This heavy-duty rim can handle any and all intense plays.

What you’ll love: Because this system only provides a rim with no backboard, it takes less than 10 minutes to install onto an exterior wall or deck.

What you should consider: Because there isn’t a backboard, for those who want to practice rebounds this may not offer the chance to hone that skill set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Silverback Junior Youth 33-Inch Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: This basketball hoop is great for younger kids and can be attached to any vertical pole, whether circular or square.

What you’ll love: The foldable rim makes it easy to store if you want to take it down.

What you should consider: It has a smaller backboard and is really only meant to be used by younger audiences.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

