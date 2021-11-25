Ready for holiday shopping? Check out these Thanksgiving 2021 deals now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

If you’re able to get a minute away from your family and the Thanksgiving festivities, be sure to check out the early Black Friday deals. Stores are rolling out sales earlier this year, and with possible shopping delays, it’s a great idea to get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

We’ve already noticed deep discounts on trending items like robot vacuums and laptop computers, along with top models of kitchen essentials, including air fryers and instant pots. To help you quickly find the best deals, we’ve organized the products by category. While sales are current at the time of publication, it’s important to act fast since products can sell out at any time.

Trending

iRobot Roomba i3+: $399 at Amazon (was $599.99)

It’s not hard to see why robot vacuums have been a trending product the past few years. Whether you’re away from home or sleeping through the night, you can be sure your floors are getting clean.

SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: $1,497.99 at Amazon (was $2,199.99)

Big-ticket items like televisions are products we see huge savings on during this time of year. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your old TV, we love this model.

HP Pavilion Laptop: $469.99 at HP (was $699.99)

Busy professionals, students and parents are all great candidates for this laptop. It’s a popular item that’s been flying off the shelf.

KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: $429.99 at KitchenAid (was $529.99)

Stand mixers are one of the most coveted kitchen appliances. It’s a convenient tool to help both experienced and novice cooks up their food game.

Martha Stewart Collection Fleece Quilt Blanket: $16.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $60)

With winter around the corner, everyone will want to be cuddled up in this comfortable blanket.

Other top deals in this space

We love this easy-to-use Chromebook as a substitute for full-sized laptops.

Listen to music anywhere you want with this beloved Bluetooth speaker.

After getting this gaming chair, you’ll wonder why you ever played games without it.

Black Friday is one of the best days of the year to get a vacuum cleaner and this one we love.

and this one we love. Whether you’re on a Zoom call, listening to music or drowning out noise, you’ll want these headphones.

Your teeth will never feel as clean as they do when using this electric toothbrush.

The home security cameras are an excellent way to know what’s going on at your home at all times.

Tech

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: $159.99 at Amazon (was $319.99)

Whether you need a computer for home, school or work, this model can do everything you want it to do and more. You can take it on the go or do your work at home.

Echo (4th Gen): $59.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

From playing music, telling you the weather or controlling your entire smart home, this Echo device can do as much or a little as you need.

Kindle: $49.99 at Amazon (was $89.99)

Kindles are a perfect gift for anyone on your list. Whether you’re at the beach or on a road trip, this palm-sized device allows avid readers to start a new adventure or students to finish their textbook reading.

New Apple AirPods Pro: $159 at Amazon (was $249)

These wireless Bluetooth AirPods are a customer favorite, and it’s easy to see why. They have long battery life and can be recharged on the fly with a convenient charging case.

Samsung Tab A7 Lite: $119.99 at Amazon (was $159.99)

Tablets make great gifts, and we often see the best prices during this time of year. From watching movies, writing papers and video conferencing, this multifaceted tablet is a must-have.

Other top deals in this space

The fire stick allows you to convert any traditional TV into a smart TV conveniently.

Whether you’re working from home or updating your home office, this computer monitor is an ideal choice.

This Fitbit will help you make healthier choices and track all your fitness goals.

It’s one of the best times of the year to get a smartwatch, and this smartwatch is an ideal choice.

If you have a gamer in your life, you’ll want to get this gaming headset.

With embedded speakers and a microphone, the Echo frames can pretty much do it all.

Kitchen gadgets

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer: $119.99 at Kohl’s (was $199.99)

If you want to replace all your appliances with one efficient kitchen gadget, this instant pot is up for the task. Plus, it cooks dishes faster than your traditional crockpot.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano: $99 at Amazon (was $129)

A precision cooker provides continuous temperature control while cooking, so you’ll always produce the best results.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $159.99 at Kohl’s (was $249.99)

Because it doesn’t have the preheat time of a traditional oven, a countertop toaster oven will help you cook meals even faster.

Ninja Foodi Basket Air fryer: $129.99 at Macy’s (was $223.99)

Whether you’re trying to eat healthier or are just looking for an appliance to fry your favorite foods more quickly, an air fryer is the ideal kitchen gadget.

KitchenAid Food Processor: $69.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Not only is it safer, but food processors will also save time on all your chopping, slicing and dicing. No kitchen should be without a quality food processor.

Other top deals in this space

If you’ve been looking for a coffee maker, now is the perfect time to pick one up.

Level up your culinary skills by getting this durable knife set.

This blender will look great on any counter and is the perfect size for any kitchen.

Whether you’re buying your first set or updating your old one, this cookware set is an ideal choice.

If you have room on your counter or in your cabinet, this juicer is worth the space.

Staying hydrated is essential, and this water bottle will make you want to drink water.

Protect your food from freezer burn and preserve it longer with this vacuum sealer.

For the home

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base: $299.99 at Amazon (was $499.99)

A robot vacuum will get your floors in tip-top shape and allow you to work smarter, not harder. You won’t miss manually vacuuming your house ever again.

GE (C-Smart) Cync Outdoor Smart Plug: $14.99 at Kohl’s (was $29.99)

With this smart plug, you can control almost any wired appliance using only your voice or one of your devices.

Shark HE601 Air Purifier: $249.99 at Amazon (was $449.99)

Using an air purifier helps eliminate harmful airborne particles floating around your house, including bacteria, dust and pollen.

Bissell PowerFresh Steam mop: $164.99 at Macy’s (was $274.99)

Instead of just pushing around dirty water, a steam mop removes dirt and bacteria while disinfecting floors.

Briggs & Stratton 20680 Electric Pressure Washer: $140.83 at Amazon (was $179)

If your driveway, deck or home exterior are looking dirty, a power washer can make it look brand new. It’s a convenient tool for a variety of household projects.

Other top deals in this space

Those who despise wrinkles in their outfit will love this clothes steamer.

This cordless drill will allow you to get ahead on your endless list of projects at home.

If you prefer to work smarter, not harder, this leaf blower is the ideal piece of equipment.

Anyone who loves being organized will want to pick up this label maker.

This sewing machine is the perfect addition to any home.

If you’ve had your eye on a Cricut machine, now is the ideal time to snag one.

For the kids

Fire HD 8 Kids tablet: $69.99 at Amazon (was $139.99)

With easy-to-use parental controls, you can be sure kids are learning and reading appropriate material. They can even read at night.

LEGO Marvel Black Panther Dragon Flyer: $15.99 at Amazon (was $19.99)

If you have any young children on your list, these Legos will provide hours of entertainment and learning.

Belkin SoundForm Mini Kids Wireless Headphones: $14.99 at Amazon (was $24.99)

Headphones allow kids to watch a movie on their tablet, complete homework on their laptop or listen to music wherever they want.

Funkoverse Marvel 100 4-Pack: $23.82 at Amazon (was $39.99)

These collectible figurines are fun to play with, and you can add more to your child’s existing collection or start a new one.

Other top deals in this space

If you’ve been looking into Minecraft games, now is the ideal time to buy.

Regardless of your preference, this Nintendo Switch game is one of the best you can get right now.

This laser tag set is a fun way to get kids and adults off their devices and moving.

Kids can play music, read stories and do other kid-approved activities with this Echo for kids.

