Best sticker paper for printers

Which sticker paper for printers is best?

Whether you are creating custom stickers for business or pleasure, the first thing you need is sticker paper. However, the style, design and materials used to make your stickers can have a significant impact on their overall quality, durability and appearance. By using a quality sticker paper like the Premium Label Supply White Sticker Full Sheet Shipping Labels, you can ensure a high-quality product that will last for years.

What to know before you buy sticker paper for a printer

Do you want your stickers to be permanent or removable?

While this might seem like a fairly simple and obvious question for you to answer, stickers with strong adhesive can be difficult to remove. That being said, you need to determine just how permanent your stickers will be before applying them. After all, covering someone’s back windscreen with stickers as a prank becomes much less funny if they can’t be removed easily.

Repositionable sticker paper can be applied multiple times on paper, plastic and glass without losing its adhesive qualities. However, repositionable sticker paper is significantly more expensive per sheet than its counterparts.

Easily used with craft printers like Cricut and the Silhouette Cameo

While some people are steady-handed and meticulous enough to take pleasure in the act of cutting out stickers by hand, many of us simply don’t have the time or energy to do so ourselves. That being the case, several useful craft printers have sprung up in recent years which allowed DIYers to use compatible software and apps to create all kinds of custom designs. Best of all, units like Cricut and the Silhouette Cameo take a lot of the delicate manual labor out of the equation, freeing you up to focus on the fun of design and creation. For those who want to put a truly personal spin on their stickers, these sticker papers are ideal.

Make sure your sticker paper is compatible with your preferred printer

Regardless of whether you use an inkjet or laserjet printer, you need compatible printer paper. This is especially true when attempting to print stickers that involve complicated designs and minute details, as using the wrong paper can lead to some very expensive botched copies.

Given that a single sheet of sticker printer paper can be anywhere from $0.50 to several dollars in value, ensuring that you have the correct paper is an easy way to avoid unnecessary expenses. While some versions of the selected models of sticker paper for printers are compatible with both types, you should always double-check to avoid disappointment.

What to look for in a quality sticker paper for printer

Paper finish

If all you are attempting to do is create a set of labels to send letters from your home or business office, you likely won’t need anything fancier than plain sticker paper. For those who want their stickers to visibly stand out, upgrading your paper quality is highly recommended.

Glossy sticker paper for printers is best used for creating eye-catching displays. By contrast, matte stickers possess a relatively low amount of sheen and blend well into surrounding surfaces. Matte stickers also provide much greater levels of detail and photorealism. Depending on your desired effect, you should take care to choose your paper’s finish with due diligence.

Acid- and lignin-free composition

While the terms “acid-free” and “lignin-free” may not be familiar outside of the printing or library professions, these terms can make a difference when it comes to sticker quality. Some papers contain both acid and lignin, which are not great for stickers.

These two substances are caustic chemicals that can lead to discoloration, loss of detail and even eventual deterioration. To avoid your stickers from breaking down and discoloring anything nearby, ensure that your sticker paper is free of these substances.

Water resistance and quick-drying

Now that you’ve created and printed your custom sticker, it would be unfortunate to discover that a brief rain shower has washed out the color and rendered the adhesive unusable. You might be equally frustrated to discover that the semipermanent vinyl sticker you just placed has been smudged by your fingers in the process.

If you want to ensure that your stickers remain impervious to water, purchase sticker paper made from vinyl rather than glossy or matte materials. You can also add further waterproofing with UV-resistant sealer spray.

How much you can expect to spend on sticker paper for a printer

Depending on the materials used and any budget constraints, some quality sticker paper for printers can cost between $7-$23 per package.

Best sticker paper for printer FAQ

What is the difference between waterproof and water-resistant stickers?

A. While a waterproof sticker could be fully submerged or even run through a dishwasher without suffering damage, water resistance means that the sticker can suffer through a light sprinkling, but not much more.

Do I need to buy a special crafting printer to use sticker paper?

A. Not at all. Sticker paper is designed to be used on both inkjet and laserjet printers which are widely available. Crafting printers may allow more freedom and creativity, but they are not necessary.

What’s the best sticker paper for printers to buy?

Top sticker paper for printer

Premium Label Supply White Sticker Full Sheet Shipping Labels

What you need to know: This quality vinyl sticker paper has great waterproof properties.

What you’ll love: This unit features 25 shades of waterproof white vinyl decal paper. It offers a mere five minutes of drying time with a smooth and easy application process. In addition, this paper is suitable for use with Cricut, inkjet and laserjet printers.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the paper printing successfully from their units.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sticker paper for printer for the money

BETCKEY 8.5 inches by 11 inches Full Sheet Sticker Paper for Laser & Inkjet Printers

What you need to know: This affordable sticker paper for printers comes with free templates.

What you’ll love: This matte sticker paper is suitable for inkjet and laserjet printers. It’s great for electronic cutting machines due to having no slits on the backing. They can also be used for bar codes, name tags and address labels.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the paper tearing and being thinner than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Avery Repositionable Sticker Project Paper, Matte White, 8.5 inches by 11 inches

What you need to know: This top-of-the-line sticker paper for printers is great for projects of all sizes.

What you’ll love: This unit features paper for making repositionable stickers with reusable adhesive that can make several smaller stickers or one large sticker as needed. In addition, users can enjoy excellent photo reproduction, deep colors and sharp text.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the paper being thick, rigid and hard to work with.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

