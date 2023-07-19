Outfitting your dream farmhouse bathroom

Farmhouse-style bathrooms bring together rustic and natural elements with a vintage flair. Reminiscent of the quaint farmhouses and barns of days gone by, this style can bring a relaxed, inviting feel to bathrooms. From wallpaper and accessories to lighting and fixtures, there are many ways to display farmhouse style in bathroom spaces.

Shop this article: Kate and Laurel Cates Rustic Wall Mirror, Amolliar Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set, Apsoonsell Rustic Shabby Chic Vase

Farmhouse bathroom elements

Reclaimed wood and tarnished metal accents feature heavily in farmhouse bathrooms. Vintage wall fixtures, rusty-looking copper tubs, barn door-inspired mirrors, distressed wood vanities and farmhouse sinks are all popular farmhouse bathroom elements.

Keep in mind that farmhouse style is subtle and practical bordering on minimalist; think neutral tones including white, black, brown and gray, milk jug vases, mason jar toiletry storage and other creatively repurposed items.

Traditional wood wall paneling, distressed shiplap, exposed brick walls and nature-inspired wallpaper are great for adding character and style to the room. Dark wood flooring and tiles in black and white or slate gray contribute to the rustic feel, as well.

Top farmhouse bathroom picks

Kate and Laurel Cates Rustic Wall Mirror

This barn door-inspired mirror is perfect for a farmhouse bathroom. The brown finish and black metal accents add to its rustic charm. It’s also available in four other colors and seven sizes to suit different spaces.

Sold by Amazon

Sand and Stable Alger Single Bathroom Vanity

This antique-style vanity contains a farmhouse-style sink, a beautiful marble countertop and a cabinet with a driftwood finish. You can store toiletries in the one-drawer cabinet, and the bottom ledge is useful for holding towels and bathroom items you want quick access to. There are three pre-drilled holes for installing a faucet and handles (not included), and the base comes in seven different colors.

Sold by Wayfair

Dujahmland Farmhouse Vanity Light Fixture

This vintage-style wall sconce pairs nicely with the featured mirror and vanity. The clear glass shade, wood base and matte black accents have a farmhouse-meets-industrial aesthetic. The fixture comes in two wood finishes with three, four, five or six lights (bulbs not included).

Sold by Amazon

Dosly Idees Farmhouse Shower Curtain

This shower curtain features pretty pleats, stripes and wooden button embellishments in earthy tones for a farmhouse or country cottage feel. It’s machine washable and easy to keep clean, with four sizes and 10 color schemes to choose from.

Sold by Amazon

Collive Small Bathroom Rug

This hand-woven bathroom rug has a classic braided texture and knotted tassels, featuring soft cotton in a neutral tone that complements farmhouse decor. It comes in nine colors and 12 sizes to suit a variety of bathrooms.

Sold by Amazon

Amolliar Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set

This bathroom accessories set balances form and function, keeping toiletries organized while making a decorative statement. The set includes soap dispenser and toothbrush holder Mason jars, as well as two apothecary jars for storing cotton swabs, cotton balls and other small items. The jar tops contain rust-resistant stainless steel in one of five finishes, though the matte black and bronze finishes are most suitable for farmhouse decor.

Sold by Amazon

Autumn Alley Rustic Toilet Paper Holder

This rustic toilet paper holder is crafted from weathered wood, with galvanized metal hardware and a barn door motif that works well with the featured mirror. You can buy a matching towel ring, single towel rack or large towel rack separately for a uniform appearance.

Sold by Amazon

Mkono Rustic Wood Floating Shelves

These floating shelves are perfect for displaying candles, plant pots, and other decorative items in the bathroom. Matte black wall brackets support handcrafted paulownia wood shelves. They’re available in sets of two or three in 17- and 23.6-inch-wide versions.

Sold by Amazon

Abyssaly White Gray Wood Peel and Stick Wallpaper

This wallpaper mimics the appearance of weather-beaten wood, and it’s impressive how realistic the wood grain looks. You can install the paper so that the panels are oriented horizontally or vertically, depending on your preference. The durable vinyl paper can stand up to moist bathroom conditions. What’s more, it’s easy to remove, apply and reposition thanks to the peel-and-stick design.

Sold by Amazon

Haus and Hues Framed Vintage Botanical Prints

The simple black-and-white color scheme of these botanical prints can complement the featured shiplap wallpaper nicely. The floral images bring a touch of elegance to the bathroom, with seven other antique-style prints and nine sizes to choose from (both framed and unframed).

Sold by Amazon

Stonebriar Wire Metal Cloche Set

This versatile set of distressed wood and metal cloches features a caged design for displaying pillar candles, succulent pots and other small decor. The two cloches have different sizes, offering visual variety when placed together.

Sold by Amazon

Apsoonsell Rustic Shabby Chic Vase

This miniature metal milk jug has a chipped paint design and rusted rim for a shabby farmhouse look. You can fill it with real or artificial flowers; if you opt for fresh flowers, be sure to put a water liner in the vase first.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Amy Evans writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.